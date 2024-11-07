For Rajesh, Chhath represents a powerful reminder of simplicity and purity. He says sometimes, doing nothing becomes special, there’s something unique about Chhath—a quiet reverence where everything becomes clean and pure. This festival, to Rajesh, is about joy and gratitude for nature’s gifts

Actor Rajesh Kumar. Photo courtesy: Special arrangement

As the vibrant celebrations of Chhath Puja light up Bihar on Thursday, actor and producer Rajesh Kumar, from Gaya, shares his heartfelt reflections on the festival and its profound personal significance.

Growing up in the cultural epicentre of Bihar, Rajesh recalls his mother's unwavering dedication to Chhath, a tradition she honoured for an impressive 54 years. “Whenever my mom performed Chhath Puja, it was for almost her whole life,” he reminisces.

“When she faced an illness similar to Alzheimer’s, I decided I would continue it. But with my busy shooting schedules, I only managed to observe it for three years. It’s been 23 years since I last participated in the rituals,” he says.

For Rajesh, Chhath represents a powerful reminder of simplicity and purity. He remarks, “Sometimes, doing nothing becomes special. There’s something unique about Chhath—a quiet reverence where everything becomes clean and pure. This festival, to me, is about joy and gratitude for nature’s gifts.”

Rajesh also believes that similar purity can be achieved during Navratri without the need for fasting. “Everything else is the same—Chhath’s silence is its own kind of prayer,” he adds.

A distinctive feature of Chhath, according to Rajesh, is its absence of idols. “Chhath pays homage to the elements: air, water, fire, and the sun. It’s a tribute to the sun as the foundation of life,” he explains.

“Offering arghya to the rising and setting sun holds tremendous meaning. It’s not about grandeur; it’s about connection.”On the professional front, Rajesh Kumar's latest project, Binny and Family has been a hit, and has received acclaim from both audiences and critics. Yet, as he reflects on Chhath, it’s evident that his heart remains anchored in the traditions that have profoundly shaped him.