Chhath Puja 2024: What is Chhath Puja, know all about it

Devotees take a holy dip in Ganga river during the start of the 4-day Chhath Puja festival, in Patna, Tuesday, November 5. (Pic/PTI)

Chhath Puja, celebrated annually after the Diwali festival, is widely observed in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and adjoining regions of Nepal. This festival falls on the sixth day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar, which is why it is also known as Surya Shashti. Other regional names include Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, and Dala Chhath.

Chhath Puja 2024: What is Chhath Puja?

Chhath Puja is dedicated to the Sun God, Surya Dev, and is celebrated to promote the well-being, prosperity, and progress of one’s family. The Sun God is revered as the deity of energy and life-force. The worship of Surya Dev spans four days and includes a ritual called ‘Arghya,’ performed while standing in knee-deep water.

Fasting during Chhath Puja is primarily undertaken by women devotees for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families. This fasting encompasses all four days of the festival.

Chhath Puja 2024: Day 1: Nahay Khay

The first day, known as Nahay Khay, involves devotees taking a dip in a water body, with the holy river Ganges being particularly auspicious. On this day, devotees consume only one meal.

Day and date: Tuesday, November 5 (Chaturthi)

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 6:03 pm

Chhath Puja 2024: Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna

The second day, known as Kharna, requires devotees to fast throughout the day, breaking their fast only after sunset. The fast is concluded by offering food to Surya God. The fasting continues into the third day after having Prasad on this day.

Day and date: Wednesday, November 6 (Panchami)

Sunrise: 6:41 am

Sunset: 6:03 pm

Chhath Puja 2024: Day 3: Chhath Puja and Sandhya Arghya

The third day marks the main ritual, known as Chhath Puja, during which devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun. On this day, devotees fast without water, and the fasting continues throughout the night.

Day and date: Thursday, November 7 (Shashthi)

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 6:02 pm

Chhath Puja 2024: Day 4: Usha Arghya and Parana Day

The fourth and final day features the offering of Arghya to Surya God at sunrise, known as Usha Arghya. After this offering, the 36-hour fast is concluded.

Day and date: Friday, November 8 (Saptami)

Sunrise: 6:42 am

Sunset: 6:02 pm

Note: Sunrise and sunset timings are according to Mumbai city