Christmas 2022: How these non-Christian Mumbaikars are celebrating the festival

Updated on: 20 December,2022 10:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

With engaging activities like cake-mixing, Christmas lunches, to singing choirs in the churches, Mumbaikars have built their own traditions and customs to rejoice Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, Mumbaikars have already started their preparations by putting up the Christmas tree and making the delicious sweets. Photo courtesy: iStock


From buying gifts for loved ones to shopping supplies for treats, the spirit of Christmas manifests itself in diverse ways. The essence of Christmas is deep rooted in harmony and divinity. Many non-Christian Mumbaikars have absorbed the festive values and made their own traditions around Christmas. With engaging activities like cake-mixing, Christmas lunches, Secret Santa gifting to singing choirs in the churches, Mumbaikars have built their own traditions and customs to rejoice Christmas.

