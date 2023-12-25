Christmas 2023: Mumbai’s churches boast of stained glass but did you know they depict the Nativity of Jesus?

As the world celebrates Christmas today, mid-day.com explores stained glass in Mumbai’s churches and how they depict the Nativity of Jesus. City architects, conservationists and enthusiasts dive into the depiction, connection between stained glass and churches, and need for conservation

Among the Roman Catholic churches in Mumbai, Gloria Church in Byculla, Holy Name Cathedral in Colaba, and St Peter's Church in Bandra depict the Nativity of Jesus. Photo Courtesy: Swati Chandgadkar

When one enters the Holy Name Cathedral in Colaba, you can feel the Christmas cheer but more than that it has a different kind of aura. It is because the church is adorned with interiors that will simply grasp your attention almost immediately. Right from the ceiling to the walls – every aspect makes you stand in awe of the architecture. Look a little further at the altar and the depiction on the stained glass is even striking as sunlight passes through it during different times of the day. While the church has stained glass windows, this one particularly depicts the Nativity of Jesus in three panels. It also happens to be one of the few churches in the city to do so. With hues of red, blue, green and yellow, it is breathtaking to say the least.