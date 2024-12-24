Breaking News
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Office Secret Santa Yay or nay Netizens stand divided

Office Secret Santa: Yay or nay? Netizens stand divided

Updated on: 24 December,2024 02:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While some hail the activity as an opportunity to spread festive cheer, others consider it to be a ‘disappointing experience’ more often than not

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pexels)

The Christmas season is here, and apart from the vibrant festivities and a plethora of activities that arrive during this time of the year, gift exchange is also a source of excitement for people around the world.


Giving Christmas presents to friends and families is a tradition among those who celebrate the festival. To expand this joyous practice in workplaces, the annual ‘Secret Santa’ has come into being. While some hail the activity as an opportunity to spread festive cheer, others consider it to be a ‘disappointing experience’ more often than not.


From receiving the most common gifts every year (read: coffee mugs and pens), to not receiving a gift that matches the amount spent on buying the present for another, employees have often pointed out the discrepancies that exist in this practice.


Office Secret Santa gone wrong

Is office Secret Santa then really effective in accomplishing its purpose? According to some netizens, the answer is ‘no’.

In a particularly disappointing incident, a woman took to a London-based internet forum to reveal that she had received a chocolate from 2020, an old nail varnish and socks that looked like they had been worn, adding that "she was disgusted by the gifts". 

Several netizens also took to X to express their disappointment on receiving common gifts every year.

“The way Soan papdi is for Diwali, Coffee mug is for Secret Santa,” a user commented.

Yash Raj Films also hopped on the bandwagon, sharing a video drawing comparison on “The gift I give vs The gift I get”.

“Petition to ban coffee mugs as Secret Santa gifts,” they captioned the post.

Quirky office Secret Santa gifts

However, all hope is not lost! Some netizens have also had heartwarming experiences, sharing quirky gifts they received from their Secret Santa.

A viral picture on X showcases a ‘tub of dahi’ given as a Secret Santa present.

Office Secret Santa

(Photo Courtesy: X)

“Secret Santa mei kisi ko dahi gift kar diya. Welcome to Haryana,” reads the caption of the post shared by a user named Amar.

Another user took to X to share a picture of a quirky planter she received. “Received a lovely secret santa office gift. Made my day,” she wrote in the caption.

Navigating office Secret Santa

Secret Santa is a difficult game to crack. While some people put a lot of thought into their gifts, others just tick it off like a to-do item on their list. Not knowing your colleague’s likes, dislikes and interests can make it more difficult to choose the right gift.

Setting a budget limit for everyone is the most important thing, in order to avoid overspending. Because more often than not, it’s the thought that counts!

Also Read: Christmas 2024: Here are 5 easy ways to elevate your Christmas celebration

