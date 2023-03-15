Breaking News
Mumbai: Leopard walks straight into Malad trap
Mumbai: Ex-Ranji player arrested for duping city firm of Rs 12 lakh
Mumbai: SSC students lose books, hall tickets in Malad fire
Maharashtra: How Mumbai-Pune e-way mishaps fell 30 per cent in one year
Mumbai: Clogged Nehru Nagar nullah gives rise to mosquito menace
shot-button
Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Climate crisis is not gender neutral and heres how women are affected more than men

Climate crisis is not gender neutral and here’s how women are affected more than men

Premium

Updated on: 15 March,2023 10:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ainie Rizvi | ainie.rizvi@mid-day.com

Top

Inequalities experienced by marginalised women are amplified by the impacts of climate change affecting their education, safety, health, and job security. Experts share how there is a need for a systemic change to empower women to solve these challenges

Climate crisis is not gender neutral and here’s how women are affected more than men

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: AFP


Climate crisis is not gender neutral. Over the years, scientists, policymakers and climate activists have tried to study the connection between climate change and its impact on women. The results revealed how uneven the effect of climate change is for men and women.

Lifestyle news lifestyle culture news wildlife environment Nature

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK