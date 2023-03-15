Climate crisis is not gender neutral and here’s how women are affected more than men

Inequalities experienced by marginalised women are amplified by the impacts of climate change affecting their education, safety, health, and job security. Experts share how there is a need for a systemic change to empower women to solve these challenges

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Climate crisis is not gender neutral. Over the years, scientists, policymakers and climate activists have tried to study the connection between climate change and its impact on women. The results revealed how uneven the effect of climate change is for men and women.