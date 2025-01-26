Breaking News
Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: 'Ahmedabad main aakar bohot khushi ho rahi hai', Chris Martin thanks fans in last Indian concert

Updated on: 26 January,2025 09:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Coldplay is performing for the last time in India in Ahmedabad as a part of the India leg of their 'Music of the Spheres' World Tour

Coldplay Ahmedabad concert: 'Ahmedabad main aakar bohot khushi ho rahi hai', Chris Martin thanks fans in last Indian concert

Coldplay is performing live in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi stadium. Photo Courtesy: AnnaLee Media

Coldplay's much-anticipated India tour will come to an end this evening in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As fans have travelled from all over the country to witness the last show, the British band's frontman Chris Martin spoke not only Hindi but also Gujarati leaving many fans smiling almost instantly. 


Being a constant feature at all his concerts in Mumbai, Chris said, "Aap sabka bohot swagat hai humare show pe. Hum aap sabko dhanyawad karna chahta hai ki aapne humko idhar perform karne ka mauka diya. Ahmedabad main aakar bohot khushi ho rahi hai." 

Concluding their 8-day India leg of the 'Music of the Spheres' World tour in India, Coldplay performed in Ahmedabad first on January 25, after performing in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21 earlier this month.



