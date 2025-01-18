Apart from the high anticipation and popular demand, the band’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ has been in the limelight for another reason – environment-friendly practices

File Pic

Listen to this article Your guide to following environmentally sustainable practices at Coldplay Mumbai concert x 00:00

The British pop-rock band Coldplay is in the city, ready to mesmerise fans this weekend i.e. on January 18 and 19, and on Tuesday, January 21, at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from the high anticipation and popular demand, the band’s ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ has been in the limelight for another reason – environment-friendly practices. Since the beginning of the tour, they have been striving to promote sustainability, employing several measures to achieve the goal.

Some of these measures include:

Reducing carbon footprint

Powering stage production with renewable, super-low emission energy

Minimising air travel

Promoting recycling

Donating money for environmental and social causes

Supporting nature projects

In June 2024, Coldplay released a report stating that the direct CO2e emissions from the first two years of this tour were 59 per cent less than their previous stadium tour (2016-17). While there's a long way to go in achieving sustainability in music events, this initiative is a step in the right direction.

Sustainable measures for Coldplay Mumbai concert

Now that the band is about to perform in Mumbai, several measures have been employed to ensure sustainability. Exclusive train and bus journeys have also been employed to enable seamless and eco-friendly commute for the audience.

Also Read: Coldplay Mumbai performance: BookMyShow collaborates with Indian Railways, Cityflo for exclusive train, private buses; check details

BookMyShow has released guidelines for some environmentally-friendly practices to follow at the venue. These include:

Opt for public transportation in order to reduce carbon footprint.

Return your LED wristbands, which are 100 per cent biodegradable.

The venue has free hydration stations for refilling water, to avoid single-use plastic.

Segregate waste according to signages above each bin.

Seek help from green volunteers at the venue whenever required.

About Coldplay Mumbai concert

The gates for the show will open at 3:00 PM and close at 7:45 PM. Artists Shone, Elyanna and Jasleen Royal will perform and entertain the crowd before Coldplay takes the stage on all three days. In addition to performing several hits from their album ‘Music of the Spheres’ and singles like ‘We Pray’ and ‘Feels Like Falling in Love’ from their latest album Moon Music, fans can expect other loved songs from the band’s incredible discography, including ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Hymn for the Weekend’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, ‘Paradise’, ‘A Sky Full of Stars’ and ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’.

All attendees must carry a copy of their valid government photo ID along with the soft copy of the valid government photo ID of the primary transactor.

Also Read: Coldplay in Mumbai: From timings to essential guidelines, all you need to know before attending the concert