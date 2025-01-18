As Coldplay take to the stage this evening at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, many of you will also be looking to some good food around and after the concert. With a guide from a local and some food offers, here's a quick guide to get you started

Coldplay are performing in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21. Photo Courtesy: AFP

Many fans are travelling to Mumbai to witness Coldplay live this weekend at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The British band will be performing in the city on January 18, 19 and 21 before they go to Ahmedabad.



While there is music in the air, food isn't far behind and even though it will be available inside the stadium for fans, some may reach early and want to enjoy good food nearby outside the venue. It is not only before the venue but also afterwards that fans will want to enjoy an after-party, and we have also got you covered for that.

Here is your go-to food guide around Navi Mumbai during the Coldplay Mumbai concert:

Mumbaikar Vishal Rao, who is a local, and lives in the neighbourhood suggests the best places to eat as follows:

Legend's Café

For those who don't want to travel too far from the venue, Rao suggest visiting Legend's Cafe, which is within the college premises.

Café Patasa

Cafe Patasa is a newly opened dining spot in the neighbourhood, but he believes has already become popular for its eggless desserts, which are a must try for all fans, and the gelatos are a local favourite, he says.

Prithvish

If you are looking to enjoy some food and drinks at a cheaper place and a local hangout spot, then Prithvish is your place to be according to Rao. The local bar, which is the go-to for most D.Y. Patil students , has great tandoori food.

Gourmet Burgers

If you want to relish some burgers and are open to trying out new spots, then Gourmet Burgers has also opened up next to the stadium and can be your pre-concert meal if you are travelling from other cities or just want to grab a bite. While burgers are always an option, Rao says the fried chicken strips are a must-try.

Venelicious

Situated in Sector 4 Nerul, Rao says Venelicious is a very cute cafe with desserts if people want to feed their sweet tooth cravings before the concert any time during the day.

Communion Cafe

Last but not the least, Communion Cafe in Belapur, which is only 10 minutes from the campus, he says has amazing food and ambiance, and will be loved by all concert-goers who come for Coldplay's Mumbai performance.

Midnight Memories - Late Night Edition

Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel is hosting a post-Coldplay experience under the midnight sky on January 18,19 and 21

Midnight buffet at 7 Isles

Coldplay fans can delight in the lavish buffet spread crafted to satisy your late night cravings.

Time: 11 pm to 1 am

Price: Rs 1,500 plus taxes per person

Dance the night away at Nazaara

Concert goers can head to Nazaara to keep the night alive with an electrifying after-party offering a panoramic view of the city.

Time: 11 pm onwards

Call: 022 6265 0000/8655707853