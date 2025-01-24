Concerts in Mumbai: Fans reflect on unforgettable moments and share essential tips for new concert goers

Fans share their memorable experiences of attending concerts of their favourite artists. They also offer advice to concert-goers on how to navigate the crowds and make the most of the experience

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: iStock)

Ahead of many highly anticipated concerts, we delved into the memories of music lovers, uncovering tales of unforgettable live performances and the palpable energy that flows through a venue overflowing with die-hard fans. To aid fellow fans and first-time attendees, seasoned concert-goers share practical tips on navigating crowds, and maximising their enjoyment of this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The combination of music, visuals, and the crowd’s passion created an atmosphere that was equal parts chaotic and magical

A fan of EDM, Mumbai-resident Parth Maheshwari has attended more than 10 concerts but swears by his first experience as his favourite. “One of the most cherished moments I experienced at a concert was during my first-ever live music event: Avicii’s performance in 2013. At the time, I was introduced to Avicii through his global hit ‘Wake Me Up’, which had taken the world by storm. The concert itself was an electrifying experience, but the highlight came at the very end when Avicii played ‘Wake Me Up.’ The crowd erupted into a unified wave of energy, and the combination of the music, the pyrotechnics, and the realisation that I was watching the artist behind my favourite song perform live made it a surreal, almost dreamlike moment,” he recalls.

The 27-year-old animatedly shares an uncanny memory that he holds close, “Skrillex’s concert in 2016 is a memory I would relive in a heartbeat. The sheer energy was unlike anything I had ever experienced, driven by his bass-heavy tracks and the enthusiasm of a crowd that was clearly full of die-hard fans. Skrillex has a unique ability to create an immersive experience, and that night, his performance was enhanced by visuals customised for the Indian audience. I was surprised to see a clip of Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dancing to a Skrillex remix. It was such a quirky and unexpected touch that had everyone laughing and cheering. The combination of his music, the visuals, and the crowd’s passion created an atmosphere that was equal parts chaotic and magical.”

Chris Martin had the entire stadium singing along

Jayantika Khanna had celebrated her birthday in Bangkok with a Coldplay concert in early 2024. Ever since social media was flooded with clips from the band’s concerts across the world, the 29-year-old had been waiting for an opportunity closer to home. “I had been wanting to experience the Coldplay concert for a while. From what I had heard and seen on Instagram, it seemed a rare visual and musical spectacle. The set they had created, and the electric energy that flowed through the crowd made the atmosphere magical. Chris Martin had the entire stadium singing along to every song. It was like being transported to another dimension,” says the lawyer.

While it was a packed stadium, the crowd management was seamless in Bangkok. Something which she is a tad bit apprehensive of in Mumbai where she has attended several concerts by artists including Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran. “The traffic around the venue becomes a hassle, and sometimes the cellular network also does not function. It is best to figure out your transportation to and from the venue in advance,” she recommends.

Khanna believes these minor bottleneck issues can be resolved through planning, and should not come in the way of seeing your favourite band live. When she first found out Coldplay was playing in Mumbai, it was a no-brainer. Her sister and friends, stayed in the seemingly endless digital queue and managed to grab tickers. “I'm still buzzing from the fan-pit experience in Bangkok, but I’m eagerly waiting to capture some of that same magic and create new memories in Mumbai,” she hopes.

A little kindness and respect go a long way in creating a positive atmosphere

Private banker Jai Tike has attended concerts of a diverse range of Indian artists, from rapper King to Vishal Mishra. While he was fortunate enough to score tickets for Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert, he loved the indoor fan pit experience at Lucky Ali’s concert the most.

The seasoned concert goer believes attending a concert in India is always an exciting experience, and following a few simple guidelines can help ensure that everyone has a great time. He suggests, “First and foremost, be mindful of the crowds. Concerts can get quite packed, so avoid pushing or shoving and respect others’ personal space. It’s also important to be considerate of others, especially women and anyone who might feel uncomfortable in large crowds. A little kindness and respect go a long way in creating a positive atmosphere.”

He also cautions people against overindulging and following rules set by the venue. “If you plan to enjoy a drink, please do so responsibly. Knowing your limits ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for yourself and those around you. Lastly, always adhere to the venue’s rules and regulations. Whether it’s restrictions on smoking or photography, these guidelines are in place to ensure everyone’s safety and make the event enjoyable for all,” he concludes.

Advice for first-timers

Going to your first concert is a thrilling adventure, but proper planning can make it even more memorable. Based off on his experiences, Tike shares five practical tips for first time concert goers:

1. Arriving on time is key. Start by checking the lineup and schedule to ensure you don’t miss your favourite artist.

2. When choosing the venue, keep in mind that not all locations are perfect for concerts; some might have limited washrooms or other logistical challenges, so be prepared for minor inconveniences.

3. Commute smartly by planning your route and mode of transport in advance. Public transport is often the best option, as roads near concert venues can get heavily congested.

4. When purchasing tickets, invest in the best ones your budget allows; a good view of the stage can make all the difference in your experience.

5. Finally, budget for food and refreshments at the venue. While the quality may not be top-notch, it’s often the only option available, so come prepared to enjoy the day without any hassles.