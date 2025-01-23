How Coldplay Mumbai concert focused on inclusivity with this unique initiative

Apart from creating a vibrant musical atmosphere in Mumbai, the band and team have also garnered appreciation for their commitment to inclusivity

British pop-rock band Coldplay mesmerised fans in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21, at D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai. As the curtains fell on the Mumbai leg of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ on Tuesday, the much-anticipated concert came into the limelight for more than just music.

Apart from creating a vibrant musical atmosphere, the band and team have also garnered appreciation for their commitment to inclusivity. A cornerstone of this commitment was Coldplay’s unique ‘Touch Tour’, an initiative that redefined accessibility for visually impaired fans. This experience allowed attendees to engage with the magic of a live concert in their own way, fostering a sense of connection and storytelling through attention to detail.

On January 21, select fans who were visually impaired were invited to step onto the stage as part of the initiative. Guided by the Coldplay team, they explored the textures and shapes of the stage, from the intricate designs of the costumes to the instruments that bring their favourite songs to life. Through vivid descriptions and tactile exploration, fans learned about the stories behind the props and the significance of each element in the show.

This sensory journey transformed sound into a vivid, multi-dimensional narrative, allowing attendees to experience the concert in a way that transcended the visual medium. By feeling the vibrations of the instruments, the contours of the stage props and the intricate details of the costumes, fans were immersed in an experience that redefined inclusivity in live entertainment.

Other inclusivity measures

Fans with sensory needs had access to sensory bags containing ear defenders, fidget toys and feeling thermometer cards, as well as dedicated sensory rooms for a calming retreat.

Wearable vibrating vests ensured that hard-of-hearing attendees could feel the rhythm of the music, while the PWD riser and Access Centre provided a comfortable space for mobility-impaired fans.

Sign language

Sign language interpreters were present throughout the shows, enriching the experience for hearing-impaired fans. A particularly moving highlight was when Chris Martin interpreted a verse of ‘Something Just Like This’ in sign language.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in India, produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, will now move to Ahmedabad for two highly anticipated shows on January 25th and 26th at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

