Mumbai's Christian community members gather for Easter celebrations (Picture Courtesy/Rubina D'Souza)

Easter is one of the highly revered festivals for Christians around the world, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ, believed to have occurred three days after his crucifixion. This festival is not just a religious milestone, it is a symbol of triumph over sorrow, a celebration of hope, and the promise of new beginnings.

How Does Mumbai Celebrate Easter?

In Mumbai, the Easter 2025 spirit shines brightest in neighbourhoods with strong Christian roots — including Bandra, Mazgaon, Colaba, Orlem, Byculla, and Dadar. Churches such as Mount Mary Basilica, St. Michael’s Church in Mahim, Gloria Church in Byculla, and Fort’s St. Thomas Cathedral gleam with lights and become a centre stage for vibrant community gatherings.

Worshippers from the Christian community attend the midnight and early morning Easter Masses dressed in their best, greeting one another with heartfelt cries of “He is Risen!” amidst the ringing of the church bells and soulful choirs.

Traditions That Speak of Joy and Renewal

For Advocate Rubina Dsouza, 32, Easter is a celebration wrapped in love and tradition.

“Easter has always been one of the meaningful celebrations for us. We attend Easter Mass as a family, light candles, and renew our baptismal vows. On Easter Sunday at noon, we bless our homes when the church bells ring, followed by a festive meal. And of course, there are Easter eggs — chocolate and cake versions — which are sweet symbols of joy and love,” she said.

Easter comes as a much-awaited moment, hosting feasts and reconnection post the 40 days of Lent — a season of prayer, reflection, and sacrifice.

For 62-year-old Marina Eugene Dsouza, food is a cherished part of the Easter tradition, rooted in love and memories.

“Many of us give up meat or fast during the period of Lent. Easter is a celebration of hope fulfilled. One of the most special moments is the midnight Mass at Holy Family Church in Chakala. After Mass, I start preparing our Easter meal — it’s my way of expressing gratitude. On Sunday, we bless our home and invite family over for a special lunch. A few years ago, when my mother-in-law was still with us, we had a lovely tradition — a potluck lunch where each daughter or daughter-in-law brought a dish. We’d gather, share food, laughter, and stories,” said Marina Eugene Dsouza.

From sweet breads and coconut eggs to symbolic dishes infused with local flavours, Mumbai’s Christian community serves up delicious feasts with deep-rooted meaning.

East Indian, Goan, and Mangalorean families prepare festive meals featuring spicy vindaloo, mutton cutlets, roast chicken, and traditional sweets like marzipan and coconut eggs. Delicious Easter treats are offered by bakeries across the city of Mumbai. Community spaces like Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana host egg painting contests, music nights, and family gatherings.

When is Easter Celebrated?

While most of the holidays are celebrated on fixed dates each year, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon following the spring equinox. This year, Easter Sunday will be celebrated on April 20, 2025.

A Festival That Brings Mumbaikars Together

For Rohan Sarao, 35, a chartered accountant, Easter 2025 goes beyond its religious roots.

“We begin our celebrations with the midnight Easter Mass, where the priest lights the Paschal candle — a symbol of Christ’s light overcoming darkness. After Mass, we cut a cake as a family, marking the beginning of our Easter joy. The next day, we bless our home and share a special meal with loved ones. It’s a time of reflection, renewal, and gratitude,” said Sarao.

In the multicultural city of Mumbai, Easter is much more than just a religious occasion — it's a festival of hope, family, and shared beginnings. From the solemn glow of midnight Mass to the joy of Easter lunch, the city celebrates not only a resurrection, but a renewal of love, life, and community spirit.