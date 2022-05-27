Finding your roots through reading: ‘Vasundhara’ in Powai piques visitors’ interest in Indian language books

'Shelf Life' is a series that explores the reading culture in Mumbai. In part nine, Mid-Day visits Powai’s Vasundhara bookstore, run by Hindi writers Jitendra Bhatia and Sudha Arora, which is known for rare books in regional languages

Author Jitendra Bhatia at Vasundhara bookstore in Powai. Image credit: Raj Patil

“Why should one read in a regional language or their mother tongue? It is because that is where the true compassion, the feelings, and the cultural bond exist. The roots are there and it is important to sometimes go back to the roots and understand your own language,” says Jitendra Bhatia, writer and co-founder of ‘Vasundhara Prakashan Ltd’ in Mumbai.