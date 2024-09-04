Pune is home to many revered Ganpati mandals. But one Ganesh temple that the city is often identified with is Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati, Pune (Pic: iStock)

India is gearing up to celebrate one of its biggest festivals – Ganesh Chaturthi 2024. The ten days of Ganeshotsav are filled with cultural celebrations that span different parts of the country. However, the festival has a special connection to some cities and Pune is one of them. Often deemed to be the place where the concept of ‘Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav’ originated, Pune is home to many revered Ganpati mandals. But one Ganesh temple that the city is often identified with is Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple.

History and significance of Dagdusheth Ganpati

Punekars don’t need any introduction to this temple of Lord Ganesh. It stands as a pride of the city and attracts devotees all year round. But even outside the city, the reverence of Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati is immense. It has a rich history and has been a part of Pune’s Ganeshotsav celebrations for a long time.

It is named after a famous trader Dagdusheth Halwai, who came to Pune from Karnataka and is said to have been a part of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav since its inception, making the deity's legacy 132-years old. The deity of Lord Ganesha was incepted by Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai when they lost their only son to the plague epidemic.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati during Ganeshotsav

Ganeshotsav is celebrated with grandeur by the Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Sarvajanik Ganpati Trust. It is one of the most notable mandals in the city. Ahead of the festivities, here are details and schedules that one must keep in mind before visiting the temple or pandal.

Theme

This year, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati will be welcomed in a themed-pandal – a replica of the Jatoli Shiva Temple from Himachal Pradesh.

Schedule

Given below is the schedule of Ganeshotsav, as given on their website.

1. Ganesh Chaturthi: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Ganesh Aagman Miravnuk: 8:30 AM

Pran Pratishthapana: 11:11 AM

2. Daily Abhishek Pooja: Sunday, September 8 to Monday, September 16, 2024 from 7 AM to 5 PM

3. Ganesh Visarjan: Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 4 PM

Other details

Where: Budhwar Peth, Pune

General temple timings: Darshan for devotees from 5:30 AM to 11 PM

Official website: www.dagdushethganpati.com

