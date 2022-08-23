Google doodle celebrates India's weather woman Anna Mani on 104th birth anniversary

Google honoured renowned Indian meteorologist Anna Mani through a colourful illustration of Anna Mani on its home page

Google doodle on August 23. Image credit: Google

Not many of us know about the 'Weather woman of India' Anna Mani. The name intrigued Indians when on Tuesday morning, illustration of Mani--caught people's attention. The illustration is Google's honour to renowned physicist and meteorologist Mani on her 104th birth anniversary.

Known as the 'Weather Woman of India', Anna Mani was born on August 23 in 1918 in Kerala (known as Travancore then). Her life's work as a physicist and meteorologist made it possible for Indian agencies to accurately predict the weather conditions of the country in the present day. "Happy 104th birthday, Anna Mani! Your life's work inspired brighter days for this world," Google said.

After seeing the special doodle, many Indians lauded Google for the honour. "Google made this doodle for the world. We are proud of our Indian physicist ANNA MANI," a netizen wrote on Twitter. "Anna Mani at Google. Super proud," another one tweeted.

After completing Bachelor of Science with honours in physics and chemistry from Presidency College, Madras, Anna Mani taught at WCC for a year and won a scholarship for post-graduate studies at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. She then, under the guidance of Nobel Laureate Sir CV Raman, studied spectroscopy, specializing in diamonds and rubies.

Between 1942 and 1945, Anna Mani published five papers, completed her Ph.D. dissertation, and started a graduate program at Imperial College, London. In 1948 she returned to India and started working for the India Meteorological Department (IMD), where she helped the country design and manufacture its own weather instruments.

Mani was also an early advocate of alternative energy sources. Throughout the 1950s, she established a network of solar radiation monitoring stations and published several papers on sustainable energy measurement. In 1987, she won the INSA K. R. Ramanathan Medal for her remarkable contributions to science. After her retirement, she was appointed as a Trustee of the Raman Research Institute in Bangalore.

