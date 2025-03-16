The unforgettable night only got better as India's beloved singer Arijit Singh joined Martin Garrix on stage for ‘Angles For Each Other’, making it a night of colour and music

Martin Garrix performed at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 14. Photo Courtesy: Sunburn Arena

Listen to this article Holi 2025: Martin Garrix delivers world’s largest Holi celebration performance with over 45,000 fans? Know more x 00:00

DJ Martin Garrix turned Holi 2025 into a unique celebration for many Mumbaikars with a mind-blowing spectacle this weekend.



Whether it is one of the world's biggest Holi celebration ever witnessed is yet to be seen, but Garrix, who is known to be the world's No 1 DJ in recent years, performed for a sea of 45,000 ecstatic fans who flooded D.Y. Patil Stadium. Their bodies painted in a kaleidoscope of colours as Garrix delivered a breathtaking performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stadium erupted the instant Garrix stormed the stage, unleashing a relentless sonic assault featuring his biggest chart-destroyers, including ‘Animals’, ‘High On Life’, ‘Summer Days’, ‘Follow’ and ‘In The Name Of Love’. The night transcended mere entertainment - it was a pulsating, heart-pounding fusion of seismic beats, blinding light spectacles and explosive Holi revelry that sent tens of thousands into complete euphoria!



As the night unfolded, Garrix was joined on stage by his longtime collaborator Maejor, completing their dynamic duo AREA21. Together, they delivered an electrifying performance of ‘Drinks Up’, sending fans into an absolute frenzy! The energy was infectious and the crowd erupted in excitement as they witnessed the rare live act of the duo’s signature hit.

The biggest surprise of the night was yet to come. For the final act, Arijit Singh joined Garrix on stage for a breathtaking finale, performing their latest collaboration, ‘Angels for Each Other’. The crowd erupted in cheers, singing along as fireworks illuminated the sky in a dazzling display. The performance was a perfect blend of EDM and soulful melody, capturing the spirit of Holi in its purest form. As the last note faded, Garrix and Arijit embraced, sealing the night with a moment of camaraderie and celebration.

Martin Garrix’s latest and highly anticipated masterpiece, ‘Angels for Each Other’ featuring legendary Arijit Singh dropped on Thursday, giving fans a treat. This song captures a beautiful collaboration between cutting-edge EDM and India's rich musical heritage.

Martin Garrix couldn't contain his excitement saying, "Mumbai, it will take a lot of time for me to process last night. Forever in my heart…Thank you!"

The music was just the beginning - Spacebound transformed the entire stadium into a jaw-dropping sensory fest, with towering LED walls, laser systems that sliced through the night sky, pyrotechnic explosions that shook the ground and mind-bending Holi-themed spectacles that left fans gasping in disbelief! The colossal stage erupted with vibrant hues, creating the ultimate collision between next-level production and unforgettable celebration.

Like that wasn’t enough, Martin Garrix even incorporated a drone light show into his concert as a fleet of over 300 drones created a mesmerising spectacle, first forming a giant heart, then transforming into angel wings as he performed ‘Angels for Each Other’ with Arijit Singh. The display culminated in his iconic ‘+ x’ logo, closing the night with a stunning visual finale.

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound, added, "Bringing Martin Garrix back for this historic Holi celebration has completely redefined what's possible in India! The raw energy, the visual spectacle and the monumental scale of this event proves that India isn't just on the global festival map - it's becoming the epicenter! Seeing thousands upon thousands of fans united in this riot of colours and heart-stopping music is exactly why we push boundaries at Spacebound.”