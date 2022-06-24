Breaking News
Hula hooping, pole dancing, belly dancing: These off-beat fitness activities are a must-try for all Mumbaikars

Updated on: 24 June,2022 10:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nascimento Pinto | nascimento.pinto@mid-day.com

The Covid-19 pandemic gave people a platform to explore their hobbies or simply pick new ones. Since many couldn’t get out of their houses, they also picked new activities to do. With the monsoon and Covid here, this is also a time to explore hula hooping, pole dancing and belly dancing which are seeing more people take it up from their homes

During the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many Mumbaikars are rediscovering or simply gravitating towards hula hooping, pole dancing and even belly dancing. Photo Courtesy: Swati Shah/Meghna Bhalla/Damini Sahay


Vasai-based Abigail Ambrose has been attracted to the hula hoop ever since she was a child but never saw her own potential till the Covid-19 pandemic turned things around for her. “When I started with the hula hoop, I used to do it only on my waist and perform during church feast, cultural programmes and local competitions. However, I was not serious at the time about it.” That was the past. Now, she has taken it a step further by combining her love for dancing and hula hooping to make videos of her performing to popular songs. 

