International Dance Day 2023: From boosting confidence to improving flexibility, here's why everybody should dance

Men and women have been engaged in dance since the longest time, and while some call it artistic expression, others view it as a stress-buster. We all know that 'dance' can be defined as movements of the body in synchronisation and at the same time, it is a celebration of physicality.



Every year, April 29 is celebrated as International Dance Day. The birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre (1727-1810), creator of modern ballet, has been observed as International Dance Day since 1982.

The intention of the International Dance Day is to celebrate dance, revel in the universality of this art form across all political, cultural and ethnic barriers, and bring people together with a common language - dance. Every year a message from an outstanding choreographer or dancer is circulated throughout the world. The author of the message is selected by the International Dance Committee of ITI and the Executive Council of ITI. The message is translated into numerous languages and circulated globally.

Dance has many health benefits too. Ahead of this International dance day, let's check them one by one...

Better brain health

Studies have found that aerobic dance exercises can lessen volume loss in the part of the brain that controls memory (the hippocampus), which tends to shrink during late adulthood. Taking the time to remember steps and the changing movements of a dance is a great way to challenge your brain, no matter your age. Scientists have found cognitive skills such as planning and organizing also improve with an exercise like dance.

Improved flexibility

The movements associated with dance can increase flexibility and reduce stiffness. Even the simple stretches associated with dancing can help ease joint pain and any soreness from other strenuous exercises.

Minimised stress

Studies have shown dance can increase levels of the hormone serotonin, which can improve your mood.

Reduced depression

A study looking at the effects of dance on patients experiencing depression found that those who participated in an upbeat group dance showed the least number of symptoms associated with depression and were more energetic.

Weight loss

Increased movement also usually means increased weight loss. Aerobic dance training can help you lose just as much weight as biking or jogging.

Increased energy

Studies claim that dance can improve adults' physical performance and increase their energy levels.

Improved cardiovascular health

Of course, the faster you dance, the faster your heart will beat, which can lead to a stronger and healthier heart.

Better coordination strength and balance

Dancing requires lots of fast movement and good posture, which can help you gain better control of your body. Moreover, there are three primary planes of motion; unlike simple movements such as walking and cycling, which only involve the sagittal plane of your body, dancing works your body from all planes, which means all your muscles are involved, not just some.

Improved social and emotional health

A dance class is a great way to make new friends and branch out socially. Having positive relationships is a major contributing factor to better mental health - it can increase feelings of happiness, reduce stress, and even lead to a stronger immune system.

Higher self-esteem and confidence

Studies show that dancers tend to report higher levels of self-esteem and more confidence. Feel free, energetic and upbeat as you practise dance. Dance makes you feel confident and release stress.



