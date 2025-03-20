From cultivating slow mornings to unwinding with a cup of tea, Mumbaikars share how they find happiness in their daily lives

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

International Day of Happiness, observed annually on March 20th, serves as a global reminder that happiness is a universal and fundamental goal that we all must strive towards. As headlines of violence, uncertainty, and conflict dominate news cycles around the world, the International Day of Happiness offers a moment to reflect and acknowledge the happiness that fills our lives. The metropolis of Mumbai is known to be relentless in its pace and presents unique challenges to its dwellers. The pursuit of happiness becomes a deeply personal experience for most who resort to carving out their mindful rituals that bring them calmness and joy. To challenge the notions of happiness, and advocating for a deeper appreciation of fleeting moments, and quiet introspection, we explore how Mumbaikars, amidst their bustling routines, discover happiness in their everyday lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Happiness isn’t always in the extraordinary—it’s in the beautifully ordinary

“In a world that constantly pulls us in different directions, finding joy in the smallest, simplest moments have become my way of anchoring myself. My days are often filled with decision-making, problem-solving, and navigating the demands of a fast-paced business. But amidst the chaos, there are two activities that bring me immense peace and remind me to be present—reading to my one-year-old son and embracing a slow, mindful start to my mornings,” says Ankita Thadani, co-founder of Secret Alchemist.



Echoing the fast-paced life of many Mumbaikars, Thadani has seemingly found joy in the magic of story time. “One of the greatest joys in my day is reading to my little one. The simplicity of children’s books, the bright illustrations, and the wonder in his eyes remind me of the magic in everyday life. In those moments, the world outside fades away—emails, notifications, and deadlines become insignificant. Watching him react to a story, point at pictures, or attempt to mimic sounds fills me with a contentment that no grand celebration can match. This ritual is more than just storytelling; it is about connection, about immersing myself in his world without distractions. It reminds me to slow down and experience life through his eyes, where even the smallest things—like a cat in a book or the sound of a turning page—bring endless excitement. It is a reminder that happiness isn’t found in big milestones alone but in these fleeting, precious moments of togetherness,” she shares.

Another ritual she has cultivated is that of a slow, and intentional morning. “The other part of my day that brings me deep peace is the quiet 30 minutes before the world wakes up. In that serene time, I meditate, sit in the soft morning sunlight, and indulge in aromatherapy—a practice deeply embedded in my life. Using essential oils as part of my morning routine helps me ground myself and set the tone for the day. The calming scent of lavender or the invigorating notes of citrus create an atmosphere of balance and clarity. A warm glass of lemon water, a few minutes of deep breathing, and simply allowing myself to be present make all the difference. This ritual isn’t about productivity; it’s about alignment—about preparing myself mentally and emotionally before diving into the day’s demands. Happiness isn’t always in the extraordinary—it’s in the beautifully ordinary,” Thadani concludes. The entrepreneur’s belief of the ‘beautifully ordinary’ challenges conventional notions of happiness, advocating for a deeper appreciation of the present moment.

For me joy starts with a cup of ginger tea and some good music

Ayush Chudiwala is a marketing professional by the week and an influencer over the weekend. “For me joy starts with a cup of ginger tea and some good music—sometimes spiritual, other times retro or romantic. Breakfast is my favourite meal of the day, setting the tone for everything that follows, especially when shared with family and friends,” he shares.

The 29-year-old’s inclination towards sensory experiences and joy stemming from routine also extends to the way he pursues travelling. “I also find happiness in planning trips; researching and crafting itineraries gives me something exciting to look forward to. When it comes to holidays, I gravitate toward destinations with beaches or islands. I love to take it slow and immerse myself in the experience. My day begins with a hearty breakfast at a cafe offering delicious morning spreads—a relaxed two-hour ritual where I sip coffee, savour each bite, and soak in the surroundings,” he animatedly shares.

While food is a central pillar of joy for him, his preference for mindful travel runs deep. “Exploring the destination brings me joy, whether it’s wandering through quaint streets, visiting local spots, or simply finding a scenic corner to relax. My afternoons are dedicated to sundowners, a part of the day I eagerly look forward to. Sitting at a beachside bar with a refreshing cocktail, indulging in finger food, and watching the sun dip into the horizon is blissful. By 8:00 PM, I’m back at my room to freshen up before heading out for dinner. I gravitate toward places that focus on exceptional food over aesthetics—authentic flavours and hearty meals bring me joy every time. My day ends on a sweet note with a scoop (or two) of ice cream. This kind of holiday brings me immense joy. It’s not about rushing through activities but embracing a slower pace, savouring each moment, and letting the beauty of the destination create lasting memories,” recalls the travel enthusiast. He also suggests that spending two hours at breakfast, watching a sunset, and eating ice cream, these are all rather simple everyday occurrences that we can all include in our lives to find joy.

In Mumbai, finding joy isn't about grand gestures; it's about creating pockets of serenity

"For me, happiness in Mumbai is found in the quiet moments of reflection and connection with nature, however fleeting,” says analyst Shinjini Sharma. To balance the relentless pace of her job, and the city, the 30-year-old swears by two essential rituals: journaling and evening walks. “Each morning, I dedicate time to journaling. It's not about writing volumes, but rather capturing thoughts, feelings, and intentions for the day. This practice grounds me, providing clarity amidst the city's chaos. It's a personal space where I can process the day's complexities and find inner peace,” she shares. Journalling has been proven to offer a wide range of benefits for mental wellbeing. While it can be an outlet to release pent up stress, it can also enhance self-awareness.

“Equally vital are my evening walks. I prioritise these, even if it's just a short stroll around my office or residence. On my days off, I like to head to Carter Road, or Marine Drive to walk along the promenade. Watching the sunset paint the sky, feeling the sea breeze and observing the city's gradual transition from day to night provides a sense of perspective. It allows me to disconnect from screens and reconnect with my surroundings. These walks are a form of moving meditation, a chance to decompress and let go of the day's stresses,” describes Sharma. No matter how busy your jobs are, she suggests including some physical activity in your everyday routine that will not only nourish your body but also your mind.

She concludes, “In Mumbai, finding joy isn't about grand gestures; it's about creating pockets of serenity within the urban fabric. Journaling and evening walks are my anchors, reminding me that even amidst the city's hustle, there's always space for quiet joy."