In a city that is constantly shape-shifting, some solace over breakfast, especially with sea-facing views, can make for the perfect start to the day. Pick from these spaces that also offer great menus

View from the restaurant facing the Marine Drive promenade. Pics/Kirti Surve Parade

Mood for matki misal

Matki misal. Pic/Anurag Ahire

If you can’t schedule a beach holiday anytime soon, plop yourself at Vista for a beach-facing breakfast. Dig into authentic Maharashtrian style matki usal pav or a Bombay-style kheema pav. For fans of South Indian fare, there is rava onion chili dosa and appam-stew to choose from. Get a desi chai at the Vista special masala chai.

AT Vista, Taj Lands End, Bandra.

TIME 7 am to 10.30 am

COST Rs 1,650 (plus taxes)

Juhu beach and pancakes

We love a tipple at Gadda Da Vida in the evenings, but Novotel Mumbai also has a breakfast spread at The Square for the early birds. The pool-side view overlooks the beach. They make fresh griddle buttermilk pancakes (above). Pair them with a side of fruit, eggs and a glass of OJ.



Palm trees line the Juhu haunt

AT The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, Balraj Sahni Road, Juhu.

TIME 6.30 am to 10.30 am (weekdays) 6.30 am to 11 am (weekends)

COST Rs 2,700 (for two)

Meet with Marine Drive



The chicken croissant sandwich is served with a mustard dressing

Pizza By The Bay, the OG spot bang on Marine Drive is offering a Breakfast with a View offer. From the chicken croissant sandwich with a mustard dressing, pina colada breakfast bowl, a vanilla and honey spiked yoghurt with sliced banana and pineapple and topped with toasted coconut shavings and granola, to scrambled egg and avocado bowl. If you’re in the mood for a breakfast of the champions, try the Mediterranean breakfast which has pan-grilled flatbread filled with vegetables and a side of hummus.

AT Pizza By The Bay, Soona Mahal, 143, Marine Drive.

TIME 7 am to 11 am

COST Rs 349 onwards

French toast and the Arabian sea



Al fresco seating at the SoBo café and An English breakfast spread

Flurys, the much-loved Kolkata café, arrived in SoBo this July. It boasts of a stunning view of the Apollo Bunder promenade. Dig into its legendary Flurys full English breakfast (Rs 850), French toast (Rs 350), American pancakes (Rs 350).

AT Flurys, 26, PJ Ramchandani Marg, Apollo Bunder, near Gateway of India, Colaba.

TIME 7 am to 12 am

(Open all week)

COST Rs 1,000 (for two)

Breakfast by the Bandstand



A view from the restaurant

Bandstand mornings get a lot more delicious at The Bandstand Pantry. Go healthy with tofu masala eggs or truffle smoked salmon scrambled eggs served with an in-house crusty country sourdough or Keto-friendly fluffy egg cups with parmesan cheese crust or a tropical forest berry smoothie bowl. They also serve a Mexican option of spicy guacamole, mature cheddar, and sunny side up.



Forest berry smoothie bowl (right) oven baked egg cups



AT Bandstand Apartments, Shop 1, BJ Road, next to Barista Cafe, Bandra West.

TIME 7.30 am to 1 am

COST Rs 1,500 (per person)

