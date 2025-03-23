Known for his seamless fusion of deep house, techno and Afro-infused rhythms, he transported the audience into a different musical universe. Fans grooved to signature hits like ‘The Rapture Pt. II’, ‘Fairchild’, ‘Say What’ and ‘More Love' among others

&Me performed in Mumbai on March 22 and will play in Bengaluru for the next show on March 23. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Mumbai witnessed an electrifying night as &ME, the globally renowned DJ and producer from Berlin’s iconic collective Keinemusik, took over the stage for his much-anticipated India debut. The performance was nothing short of spectacular, leaving over 8,000 fans spellbound with an extended four-hour sonic voyage at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

Right from the moment &ME took control of the decks, the energy was palpable. Known for his seamless fusion of deep house, techno and Afro-infused rhythms, he transported the audience into a different musical universe. Fans grooved to signature hits like ‘The Rapture Pt. II’, ‘Fairchild’, ‘Say What’ and ‘More Love’, along with hypnotic unreleased tracks that further amplified the magic of the night.

&ME India Tour 2025 was brought to fans by Spacebound, in collaboration with Team Innovation and Boombox, seeing the DJ perform in Mumbai this weekend. It was a multi-sensory experience featuring cutting-edge production, immersive lighting and a crowd that brought unrelenting energy from start to finish. The venue transformed into an otherworldly escape, mirroring the essence of Keinemusik’s global events—where music, visuals and atmosphere collide to create something truly unique. The event attracted a high-profile audience, with several notable names from the entertainment industry and celebrity circles spotted in attendance. At one point, Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt was seen on stage standing next to &ME as he played a track from one of Dutt’s iconic films, creating an unforgettable moment that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Fans attending the performance got into their uniform, becoming “mini &MEs” and wore a scarf to show off their support for the brand. The audience loved the genre, sharing glowing reviews about the experience and &ME’s signature sound.

Karan Singh, CEO, Spacebound, added, “Bringing &ME to India was more than just about hosting an event—it was about bringing the best of global EDM music to Indian audiences craving for stunning beats and cutting-edge electronic music. Mumbai's response has been incredible. The sheer enthusiasm and energy from the fans prove that the Indian electronic music scene is evolving rapidly and we’re excited to continue curating experiences that push boundaries. We were also thrilled to have premium brands onboard, further elevating the overall experience.”

With the Mumbai show setting the bar sky-high, all eyes now turn to Bengaluru for the next show on March 23.