Keinemusik's DJ &ME performs in Mumbai; here are 5 reasons why you can't miss it

&ME is set to make his highly anticipated India debut with an extended four-hour set that promises to be nothing short of legendary in Mumbai today

&Me is performing in Mumbai on March 22 and Bengaluru on March 23. Photo Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Electronic music’s most sought-after sound architect, &ME, is set to make his highly anticipated India debut with an extended four-hour set that promises to be nothing short of legendary. As a core member of the globally acclaimed Berlin-based collective Keinemusik, &ME has shaped the modern house and techno landscape with his signature deep, Afro-infused sound.

Now, for the first time ever in India, the man behind the Keinemusik madness is bringing his immersive world wind of sounds, to Mumbai on March 22 and Bengaluru on March 23.

Here are 5 reasons why &Me's India debut is special:

1. A rare 4-hour sonic voyage with &ME

This isn’t just a DJ set—it’s a deep dive into the mind of one of electronic music’s most visionary artists. &ME is known for crafting hypnotic, evolving soundscapes, but this time, he’s taking things further with a special 4-hour extended set. Expect slow-burning builds, unexpected drops and a masterclass in tension and release as he seamlessly weaves house, techno and Afro-infused rhythms into an unforgettable journey. If you love electronic music, this is the kind of set you need to experience live.

2. Keinemusik’s signature experience: music, art and atmosphere collide

Keinemusik is more than a record label—it’s a movement, an ethos and an unmistakable sound. Their events aren’t just about the music; they’re about creating a full-fledged sensory experience. &ME’s debut performance in India promises immersive production, celestial melodies and an atmosphere where every beat, light and visual element works together to transport you to another dimension. This is not your average club night—it’s a Keinemusik night.

3. A VVIP experience that redefines luxury

Want to take it up a notch? The VVIP viewing decks will let you soak in the experience from an exclusive vantage point, blending comfort with the electric energy of the dance floor. Think prime views, an elevated ambiance and a touch of indulgence—all without missing a single drop.

4. Afro-tinged rhythms that resonate globally

The world’s top dance floors—from Berlin’s Berghain to the beaches of Tulum—are pulsing to the sound of Afro-infused house and techno and &ME is one of the pioneers at the forefront of this movement. His music fuses tribal rhythms with deep, atmospheric grooves, creating an energy that’s equal parts hypnotic and euphoric. Now, it’s India’s turn to feel the rhythm.

5. The sound of a generation: ‘Say What’ & ‘More Love’ live

If you’ve ever lost yourself to a deep groove at a music festival, chances are &ME was behind it. His massive hits like ‘Say What’ and ‘More Love’ have defined modern electronic music, turning dance floors into euphoric frenzies across the world. Hearing them live—crafted in real-time by the man himself—is a whole different experience.

With an extended set from &ME, Keinemusik’s first-ever India takeover and a crowd that’s bound to bring the energy, this is set to be a defining moment for electronic music in the country. Don’t just hear about it later—be there. Attendees can get their tickets on BookMyShow.