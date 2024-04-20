Breaking News
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 118-year-old Dharmveer of Palwal oldest voter in Haryana
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 118-year-old Dharmveer of Palwal oldest voter in Haryana

Updated on: 20 April,2024 10:13 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
IANS |

Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: Pixabay

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal on Friday said Dharmveer of Palwal district is the oldest voter in the state at the age of 118 years.


The other centenarians in the state are Balbir Kaur, 117, of Sirsa district, Bhagwani, 116, of Sonipat district, Lakkhishek, 115, of Panipat district, Chandro Kaur, 112, of Rohtak district, Rani, 112, of Fatehabad district, Antidevi, 111, of Kurukshetra district and Sarjit Kaur and Chobi Devi, both 111 years old.


Similarly, Narayani of Rewari district is 110 years old, Fulla of Kaithal district is 109 years old, Chanderi Devi of Faridabad district is 109 years old, Ramdevi of Jind district is 108 years old, Hari of Nuh district is 108 years old, Meva Devi of Jhajjar district is 106 years old, and Gulzar Singh of Karnal district, Shadkin and Shriram of Hisar district, and Geena Devi of Charkhi Dadri district are 106 years old voters.


Agarwal appealed to the youth, aged 18-19 years, who will vote for the first time, not to miss an opportunity to voter because the festival of democracy comes once in five years.

