The first day saw performances not only from Glass Animals but also Shawn Mendes. Photos Courtesy: BookMyShow Live

With the echoes of cheering fans and the pulsating beats of live music, Lollapalooza India stormed into Mumbai for its third edition, kicking off an unforgettable two-day spectacle of music, culture and entertainment. As the festival returned for another electrifying edition, day one set the tone for an experience unlike any other—world-class performances, an immersive visual and experiential atmosphere and a lineup that brought together some of the biggest names in global and homegrown music.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, has spearheaded Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents for the third year in a row.

The iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse was once again transformed into a pulsating hub of music and energy as headliner Shawn Mendes took over the Corona Sunsets Stage, setting the vibe with ‘There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back’ delivering a performance that was nothing short of magical. ‘Treat You Better’, ‘Señorita’ had fans swaying, singing and soaking in the moment, as Mendes showcased his signature vocals and heartfelt connection with the audience. Shawn came prepared, full of surprises to woo all his fans, shouting out his love for all those eagerly waiting saying, “Dher sara pyaar, Mumbai!”, sporting an Indian Cricket Team jersey with Virat Kohli on the back, even bringing an unexpected a classical-pop mash-up with sitar maestro, Niladri Kumar, who will be performing his own set at Lollapalooza India 2025 tomorrow.

British indie rock sensations Glass Animals brought their dreamy, psychedelic sound to their Indian fans as they played hits like ‘Heat Waves’ and ‘Gooey’, the crowd swayed in unison, lost in their hypnotic beats. Frontman Dave Bayley had fans in a frenzy with his infectious energy and captivating stage presence.

Global EDM icon Zedd closed the night with an electrifying set turning Lollapalooza India into a giant dance floor. His remix drops, stunning visuals and bass-thumping beats kept festival-goers moving as tracks like ‘Clarity’ sent the crowd into a euphoric high.

Funk guitarist Cory Wong brought his signature blend of funk, jazz and instrumental wizardry to the festival, while rising pop sensation Isabel LaRosa captivated audiences with her haunting melodies and powerful stage presence. The soulful harmonies of Lullanas added a unique touch to the day’s international lineup.

Jonita Gandhi set the stage on fire as she got the crowd grooving to ‘What Jhumka?’ and brought DIVINE to stage on fire singing to their hit song ‘Sitara’. Meanwhile, India’s finest Talwiinder, Dot., Dhanji, Spyryk, Sahil Vasudeva, Anushka, Sid Vashi, Frizzell D’Souza and Philtersoup ensured that homegrown music took centre stage, delivering standout performances that showcased the country’s incredible talent. From soul-stirring indie tunes to high-energy rap and experimental sounds, the Indian acts created moments of pure musical magic across the four stages.

As music lovers soaked in the performances, the festival experience extended far beyond the stage. The Lolla Food Park was a paradise for foodies, offering a gastronomical journey across cultures and cuisines. From Mumbai’s local street food gems to international festival favourites, every palate found its perfect match in the sprawling food zone. The Lolla Merchandise Stall was another hot spot, with fans grabbing exclusive Lollapalooza India gear as a keepsake of their festival experience.

Under the aegis of #LollaForChange, the festival is working with partner organisations to make the festival a safe space for individuals across the LGBTQIA+ community. With a focus on safety, inclusivity and mental health, the festival has safe spaces and Quick Response Teams to provide on-ground assistance for psychological safety and inclusivity towards members of all communities regardless of gender, identity and sexual orientation. From sensitising the crew and staff on genders, pronouns, consent and other such crucial aspects while interacting with attendees for any interventions and helping gender neutral attendees at the entry, security check points as also enabling gender neutral washrooms at the festival, along with handling any distress calls and escalations for non- binary/queer patrons, the festival is working towards eliminating distinctions and creating an equal space for experience.

The festival ensures an all-inclusive experience by enabling Sign Language Interpreters to interpret music by the headlining artists at the main stage for hearing-impaired attendees. Accessibility is a top priority, with dedicated PWD (Persons With Disabilities) risers at every stage, shuttle services for attendees with mobility challenges and a wheelchair-friendly layout ensuring seamless navigation. In collaboration with PWD organisations, the festival team receives specialised training to assist guests effectively, making it an all-inclusive experience. Additionally, wheelchair-accessible toilets are stationed across the festival grounds to ensure convenience for all guests.

The immersive art and installation spaces brought Lollapalooza India’s visual identity to life. The towering Lolla Inflatable, the festival’s unmissable landmark, welcomed fans into a world of colour and creativity. The Shaman Inflatable, inspired by Perry Farrell’s vision, stood tall as a symbol of the festival’s spirit, while the Lolla Buddies installation became a go-to spot for festival-goers to capture their most Instagram-worthy moments. The Kaali Peeli Taxi Installation took Mumbai’s streets by storm, turning an everyday ride into a live festival experience, as fans inside were broadcast on massive billboards. The Lolla Artboard, Lolla Garden and Lolla Lollipops installations added playful and vibrant touches to the festival grounds helping attendees beat the heat with some visually stunning colour pops.