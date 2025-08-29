Breaking News
Linkin Park to make India debut at Lollapalooza 2026; check full line-up here

Updated on: 29 August,2025 12:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The iconic band Linkin Park, which has defined rock music for an entire generation, is among the headliners for Lollapalooza India 2026, making their much-awaited India debut

Linkin Park to make India debut at Lollapalooza 2026; check full line-up here

Linkin Park will make their India debut in Mumbai in January 2026 (File Pic/AFP)

After much anticipation and several rumours and guesses, the line-up of musicians for the fourth edition of the multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza India has been revealed, leaving fans excited for the extravaganza that is set to unfold on January 24 and 25 at Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai.

The iconic band Linkin Park, which has defined rock music for an entire generation, will headline the edition, making their much-awaited India debut. There was a lot of speculation about the band's first-ever gig in the country, and their performance has now been confirmed, bringing joy to their fandom.



According to the Linkin Park website, the Mumbai performance, set to take place on January 25, is a part of their 'From Zero World Tour'.


The band, having won multiple Grammy awards and sold over 100 million records worldwide, has been one of the most requested acts in the country. "India has been somewhere we've wanted to play for a long time. Our fans there are incredibly passionate and we can't wait to finally bring our live show to them,” Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park said in a statement, as reported by ANI.

Besides the band, American rapper and singer Playboi Carti is also set to headline the fourth edition of the music festival, making his India debut. Carti brings with him his Opium label members, including Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and the duo Homixide Gang.

The line-up also includes YUNGBLUD, the British singer-songwriter whose punk-charged, heart-on-sleeve energy has sparked several viral anthems.

Meanwhile, EDM wunderkind Knock2, just 25 years old and already hailed as the future of bass, will also be arriving in India for Lollapalooza in 2026.

India's very own metal powerhouse, Bloodywood, returns to the Lollapalooza stage with their globally acclaimed blend of folk and metal that has redefined the genre.

From Ankur Tewari, who is known for his rock poetics, to Karsh Kale, who is known for fusing traditional Indian classical music with electronica, rock and other contemporary genres, many Indian and Indian-origin artistes are set to perform at the festival. OAFF-Savera, the pair behind 'Doobey', will also mesmerise the audience at the festival. 

Lollapalooza India 2025: Full line-up

Here is the full line-up:

  • Linkin Park
  • Playboi Carti
  • YUNGBLUD
  • Kehlani
  • Fujii Kaze
  • Knock2
  • Sammy Virji
  • LANY
  • Bloodywood
  • The Midnight
  • Calum Scott
  • Mother Mother
  • Hamdi
  • Baalti
  • Bunt
  • Nubiyan Twist
  • Prithvi Presents
  • Hot Milk
  • Ankur Tewari
  • Karsh Kale
  • OAFF X Savera
  • MXRCI
  • Mu540
  • Sen
  • Zoya
  • Gini
  • Pacifist
  • Zokova
  • Gauley Bhai
  • NATE08
  • Pho
  • EXCISE DEPT
  • Still In Therapy
  • Rudy Mukta
  • Rounak Maiti
  • Sijya
  • Sunflower Tape Machine
  • Trance Effect
  • Opium label: Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, Homixide Gang

(With inputs from ANI)

