Love watching Indian theatre? Here are 5 amazing plays you should definitely see

India boasts of many great plays with a tradition that has been carried on for thousands of years. Even now, it is expanding and changing to take into account societal conditions and modern realities.



Here are a few of the most incredible performances from Indian theatre that you must see.

Jesus Christ Superstar

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's groundbreaking rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar was performed in Alyque Padamsee's interpretation. It was a historic undertaking and the first significant opera to be performed in India. Every weekend for more than a year, it operated without interruption while people admired its lights.

Ebong Indrajit

The most renowned playwright and theatrical director from India, Badal Sarkar, is the author of Ebong Indrajit. The performance makes veiled references to Sartrean Existentialism. It implies that existence is a circle with no beginning or end and is an endless journey.

Mughal-E-Azam The Musical

Over 350 individuals were cast and crewed for Mughal-e-Azam. It took 10 months to produce and was the first major Indian Broadway-style show. Mughal-E-Azam, a recreation of the storied film, wowed the complete audience on its opening day with lavish sets and an all-star cast.

Taj Mahal Ka Tender

A critique of graft and the failure of government employees to deliver the services they are supposed to. It queries whether Shah Jahan would be able to construct the Taj Mahal if he tried to do so today. Would licences, contracts, and unpaid bribes obscure the seventh wonder of the world?

Walk in The Woods

Performed by two excellent performers, Randeep Hooda, and Naseeruddin Shah, and promoted by the renowned theatrical company Motley, it is anticipated that a play will be incredible when names like Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajit Kapur are associated with it.



