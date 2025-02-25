Maha Shivratri 2025: Celebrate by listening to these audiobooks and watching these visual stories

From reflections on the ancient Puranas to modern cinematic interpretations, here is a curated selection of podcasts, audiobooks and movies that explore and draw inspiration from the multifaceted nature of Mahadev

As the festival of Maha Shivratri approaches pn February 26, there is a lot to learn and immerse yourself in literature about Lord Shiva.



From reflections on the ancient Puranas to modern cinematic interpretations, here is a curated selection of podcasts, audiobooks and movies that explore and draw inspiration from the multifaceted nature of Mahadev.



Journey through his mythical tales, witness his transformative power and delve into the profound philosophies that surround him in these fictional stories inspired by his divine powers, all in celebration of the auspicious night dedicated to the Lord of Destruction and Transformation.

Listen

Shiv Purana Devdutt Pattanaik Ke Saath

In this podcast series, celebrated author Devdutt Pattanaik explores the mythology of the Hindu God Shiva. The series delves into the Shiva Purana, a sacred text that portrays Shiva as the destroyer within the Hindu trinity (Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva). It addresses the seeming paradox of Shiva's widespread worship despite his role as a destroyer. The narrative also traces Shiva's transformation from an ascetic (Vairagi) to a householder (Grihastha), highlighting how the goddess Parvati reshaped him into Shankar, a multifaceted figure embodying fatherhood, dance, music, and teaching, ultimately bringing joy to the world through his divine power. Tune in for this holistic perspective on the mighty Lord Shiva.

Service: Audible

The Immortals of Meluha

"The Immortals of Meluha" plunges readers into a vividly imagined 1900 BC, where the once-glorious empire of Meluha, facing environmental collapse and brutal attacks from rival Chandravanshis and their Naga allies, teeters on the brink of destruction. Amidst this turmoil, a humble Tibetan immigrant named Shiva emerges, potentially fulfilling an ancient prophecy of a hero destined to save the Suryavanshi people. The book explores Shiva's reluctant journey as he grapples with his destiny, caught between duty and love. Fire up your device to find out if he will rise to become the legendary Mahadev, the God of Gods, in this epic tale of myth, war, and transformation.

Service: Audible

Mahayoddha Kalki: Sword of Shiva

Dive into the climactic events of the final book in the Kalki trilogy by Kevin Missal. Kalki Hari arrives in Indragarh to find his world shattered - his brother imprisoned, his love threatened, and the city under siege by a formidable alliance of the Naga queen and the Dakshini king. Equipped with a divine sword, he battles his nemesis, the malevolent Kali, to reclaim the city. However, Kalki faces a profound moral dilemma. He's destined to vanquish evil (Adharm) as the Avatar of Vishnu, but a shocking revelation has challenged his understanding of good and evil. Will he overcome his internal conflict and fulfil his destiny, or will this revelation lead to the world's ruin and the loss of its prophesied hero? Tune in and find out!

Service: Audible



Watch

Brahmastra

Shiva, a DJ with a mysterious connection to fire, falls in love with Isha, but their romance takes a dramatic turn when he starts having visions linked to the Brahmāstra, a powerful celestial weapon. These visions pull Shiva and Isha into the world of the Brahmānsh—a secret society dedicated to protecting the astras (celestial weapons). As Shiva delves deeper, he uncovers his true identity as the son of Dev and Amrita, two legendary members of Brahmānsh, and realizes his destiny is tied to the Brahmāstra. To protect it from Junoon, a relentless force determined to unite its scattered pieces, Shiva must master his powers. Follow his epic journey as he battles dark forces, uncovers his past, and draws strength from his love for Isha to stop the Brahmāstra from unleashing chaos.

Service: JioHotstar

Shivaay

Shivaay follows the journey of a fearless Himalayan mountaineer whose world revolves around his nine-year-old daughter, Gaura. Much like Lord Shiva— the calm ascetic who transforms into a fierce protector when needed—Shivaay leads a simple life until Gaura is kidnapped during their trip to Bulgaria. With his daughter in danger, Shivaay transforms from a gentle father into a relentless warrior, echoing Shiva’s role as the fierce protector. Armed with survival skills, sheer determination, and a father’s unstoppable love, he takes on a dangerous child trafficking ring. Set against the majestic Himalayas, Shivaay is a gripping tale of love, sacrifice, and unstoppable courage, showing just how far a father will go to protect his family.

Service: Amazon Prime Video