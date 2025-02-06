Ustad Zakir Hussain popularised Hindustani classical music, putting India on the global map with his innovative and collaborative outlook towards music

Ustad Zakir Hussain

Listen to this article Mahindra Percussion Festival 2025 to pay tribute to Ustad Zakir Hussain's legacy x 00:00

Mahindra Percussion Festival, which is returning for its third edition in Bengaluru, will pay tribute to the legacy of Late Ustad Zakir Hussain, a legend whose musical prowess touched hearts.

ADVERTISEMENT

The festival is set to take place at the Prestige Centre of Performing Arts on March 1 and 2, 2025.

Ustad Zakir Hussain popularised Hindustani classical music, putting India on the global map with his innovative and collaborative outlook towards music. For two days, this event will celebrate the tabla virtuoso's spirited rhythms, with renowned percussionists honouring his timeless legacy. It will echo the sentiments of millions of his admirers worldwide, celebrating the fusion of tradition and innovation.

Percussion music has been an integral part of Indian classical art form for centuries, and this festival is a celebration of that culture. It aims to bring together performances of homegrown artists as well as artists from around the world through the unifying power of music.

During the second edition of the festival, musicians practising different genres collaborated and weaved a symphony, expanding the possibilities of percussion music. Be it Viveick Rajagopalan and Anantha R. Krishnan, the duo from Two Summ, introducing their digital-hybrid analogue, or the Charu Hariharan quartet playing a blend of classical Indian percussion with contemporary influences, the festival saw a blend of distinct worlds of music.

Speaking about the festival, Jay Shah, Vice President - Cultural Outreach, Mahindra Group, said, “The Mahindra Percussion Festival aims to put percussion on centre stage and explore the multitude of percussive instruments and styles, some of which are known and many of which remain relatively unknown. In line with all of our Cultural Outreach programs, this festival too discovers, inspire, and celebrates artists and art forms.”

VG Jairam, Founder, Hyperlink Brand Solutions (producer of the show), added, “The Mahindra Percussion Festival celebrates groundbreaking artists who push the boundaries of rhythm and culture. Since its inception, the festival’s key attraction has been its unique curation—every artist creates an exclusive show, showcasing percussion across genres and soundscapes. This year, we are especially honoured to pay tribute to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain, whose legacy has profoundly shaped the world of music and percussion."

Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar death anniversary: Remembering the 'Nightingale of India' and her contribution to Indian music