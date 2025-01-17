As an advocate for empowerment and social justice, Michelle has dedicated her life to driving meaningful change and amplifying the voices of marginalised communities

Michelle Obama celebrates her 61st birthday today on January 17. Photo Courtesy: Audible

Michelle Obama celebrates her 61st birthday today on January 17. Obama's legacy is synonymous with words like transformation, resilience and the power of being a changemaker.

As an advocate for empowerment and social justice, she has dedicated her life to driving meaningful change and amplifying the voices of marginalised communities. Through her work, she has used her voice and platform to inspire generations of women to rise, lead, and make a difference. In celebration of her 61st birthday, we’ve curated a list of her most impactful audiobooks and films that continue to inspire and empower audiences globally. This list honours her enduring contribution to culture, activism, and the art of storytelling, offering invaluable insights that challenge us to reflect, grow, and live with purpose.

Becoming

'Becoming' is a powerful and intimate memoir by Michelle Obama, the first African American First Lady of the United States. Winner of numerous accolades, including the British Book Awards’ ‘Audiobook of the Year’ and a Grammy for ‘Best Spoken Word Album’, this deeply personal reflection chronicles Michelle's journey from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her time in the White House. With honesty, wit, and warmth, she shares the triumphs and challenges of balancing motherhood, work, and public life, all while advocating for women, girls, and healthier families. Becoming is a captivating story of resilience and defying expectations. Tune in for inspiration to embrace one’s journey with purpose and strength!

The Light We Carry

This is the powerful, inspiring follow-up to the critically acclaimed, multi-million #1 bestselling memoir Becoming. 'In The Light We Carry', former First Lady Michelle Obama shares practical wisdom and personal reflections on staying hopeful and balanced in an uncertain world. She explores key questions many of us face—how to build lasting relationships, find strength in our differences, and navigate life's challenges. Drawing from her experiences as a mother, daughter, wife, friend, and First Lady, Obama offers tools for resilience, emphasising the power of lighting the way for others and discovering new pathways for growth. With candour and compassion, she tackles complex issues of race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to confront fear, embrace community, and live boldly. Fire up your device and get ready to be moved and inspired to reflect, find joy, and connect meaningfully in a turbulent world.

The Light Podcast

'Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast' goes beyond the book, offering exclusive personal stories and insights from her and her friends, as a part of the tour for her book, The Light We Carry. In this series, together they explore themes from The Light We Carry, including building meaningful relationships, navigating race and gender, overcoming obstacles, and lighting the way for others to unlock potential. With her trademark humour, openness and empathy, Michelle shares tools for thriving in today’s world alongside luminaries like Gayle King, Hoda Kotb, and David Letterman. Tune in for an uplifting and inspiring Audible Original.

American Factory: A Conversation With The Obamas

'American Factory: A Conversation with the Obamas' offers an insightful and thought-provoking discussion between former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and the filmmakers of American Factory, an Oscar-winning documentary. The conversation delves into the themes explored in the film, including the complexities of globalization, the changing dynamics of American manufacturing, and the challenges of bridging cultural and economic divides. With their unique perspectives, the Obamas provide valuable reflections on the film’s exploration of the American workforce and the broader implications of economic and social change.

Leave The World Behind

'Leave the World Behind', produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, is a gripping and thought-provoking thriller that explores themes of technology, survival, and the fragility of modern society. Based on the bestselling novel by Rumaan Alam, the story follows a family’s vacation gone awry when a mysterious crisis disrupts their world, forcing them to confront their deepest fears and uncertainties. With its timely exploration of social and environmental collapse, Leave the World Behind invites audiences to reflect on the delicate balance of our interconnected world, offering a tense and immersive experience that’s both compelling and unsettling.

Crip Camp

'Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution', another production by Higher Ground, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, tells the inspiring and transformative story of a group of teenagers with disabilities who attended a groundbreaking summer camp in the 1970s. The documentary chronicles their journey from the camp to the heart of the disability rights movement, highlighting the activism and resilience that led to significant social and legislative change. With its powerful blend of personal stories and historical context, Crip Camp shines a light on the fight for accessibility, inclusion, and equality. Tune in for a compelling look at how a group of young people changed the course of history!

