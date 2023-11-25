Mumbai and Goan youth take flight: The skateboarding revolution

Over the past few years, the skateboard scene in India has expanded, with boarders like Sagar Waghela representing India in China, Kima Ralte pioneering the skate scene in Mizoram while Shraddha Gaikwad emerging as the National Gold Medalist in the skateboarding street category
Andy Topo in his element. Image Courtesy: Instagram
Come evenings, Goa’s Miramar skatepark opens up for boarders. Andy Topo, Anveer and Ruth Beatriz Costa are gearing up for their daily jam session. Aerial, backside, lipslide, kickflip and more tricks are up for display for viewers and passers-by.