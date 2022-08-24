Mumbai's iconic music festival 'Independence Rock' returns this November in Mazgaon

Through music alone, I-Rock aims to honor India's rock legacy and provide the youth with a creative platform to express non-conformist ideas, freedom of speech, inclusivity, and equality

The history of rock music in India goes back a few decades and it has a rich culture that has managed to build a fanbase that has extended to the future generations too. The evolving sphere has led to many rock music festivals and one of them has been Independence Rock. Returning after a decade, the festival is all set to take place this year on November 5 and November 6. As Farhad, Paytm Insider, and Hyperlink, bring I-Rock back, they will emulate the hard-rock traditions of the past while also giving it a contemporary spin.

With some of the most celebrated artists from the rock industry, the resurgence of I-Rock's uptempo celebration in 2022 aims to be a renewed representation of India's thriving rock scene, with a promise to regain its cult status as a music festival unlike any other. This new chapter will see the iconic festival continue to democratise music as it unflinchingly questions the status quo and reflects on social and cultural changes. Through music alone, I-Rock aims to honor India's rock legacy and provide the youth with a creative platform to express non-conformist ideas, freedom of speech, inclusivity, and equality.

Farhad Wadia, founder of Independence Rock, said, "Intimate storytelling, realistic humane emotion, accomplished musicianship - so much is encapsulated in rock music. With Independence Rock, we celebrated this spectacular genre of music. It's my great fortune and privilege to revive Independence rock in partnership with my dear friends Jairam, Neale, and Jaishankar at Hyperlink and give a new generation of Rock Fans the opportunity to experience the oldest running rock festival in India, also known as the Woodstock of India."

The country's original and the oldest rock festival ever, Independence Rock is undoubtedly the stage where it all began - from power-packed rock music concerts, giving several huge names their big break to sparking the Indian rock spirit. The festival has always been a platform to showcase fresh new talent in the scene and will continue to do so this year.

VG Jairam, founder of Hyperlink Brand Solutions said, "Rock music reflects a social and cultural change in society and is a force in its own right. As the original generations of rock & roll fans matured, the music became an accepted and deeply interwoven thread in popular culture. With its core vision of multidimensional storytelling, creating cultural movements, and connecting consumers with culture, Hyperlink has partnered with Farhad Wadia and Paytm Insider to resurrect and re-introduce this iconic marquee music, cultural, and lifestyle movement to today's millennials."

"The live events industry is currently enjoying the post-Covid boom. At such a time, the comeback of something as massive as I-Rock is a masterstroke. Undeniably, people are going to be euphoric and we are thrilled to be part of this historic comeback, more so because it will be unlike any of its previous editions. The resurgence of a platform, rather a movement, that has familiarised some of the most famous rock bands in India does not only mean good news for fans and aspiring artists, but also for the industry," added Varun Khare, business head, Live Entertainment - IPs & Partnerships at Paytm Insider.



