Navratri 2024: Zepto sells over 1,00,000 dandiya sticks during the season

Home > Lifestyle News > Culture News > Article > Navratri 2024 Zepto sells over 100000 dandiya sticks during the season

Updated on: 12 October,2024 03:58 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha revealed the numbers on LinkedIn and further said sales for fasting-friendly chips, Kattu and Rajgira atta, grew significantly compared to last year's Navratri sales

Navratri is a nine-day festival that has concluded with Dussehra being celebrated on October 12. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

With Navratri festivities drawing to a close, quick commerce firm Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha took to LinkedIn to inform that the platform sold over 1 lakh dandiya sticks during the season.

"What a day! Closing out Navratri 2024 with a grateful heart, seeing the beauty of India's diversity through our users, sellers, brands, and every Zeptonian, who made it all happen. From essentials to festive picks, thank you for making us part of India's celebrations across nine incredible days," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Through graphics, he shared that the Mumbai-headquartered firm sold 1,00,000 plus dandiya sticks during the season.

He further said sales for fasting-friendly chips, Kattu and Rajgira atta, grew significantly compared to last year's Navratri sales.

Palicha also shared how Zepto's dark stores indulged in Navratri festivities across the country.

In Coimbatore, Kochi, Chennai, and Bangalore, the stores celebrated Ayudha Puja, honouring tools and equipment.


The Bhawanipore store in Kolkata embraced the lively essence of Durga Ashtami, while the Gota store in Ahmedabad kept the festive spirit alive with an energetic Garba event.



