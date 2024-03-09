Breaking News
NCPA to present the second edition of ‘Soulful Blues Festival’ in Mumbai on March 16-17

Updated on: 09 March,2024 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The two-day festival will see Demetria Taylor and Terrie Odabi perform in Mumbai for their first ever shows in India

NCPA to present the second edition of ‘Soulful Blues Festival’ in Mumbai on March 16-17

Hosted by Brian Tellis, the festival will feature performances by two of the leading award-winning artistes - Demetria Taylor and Terrie Odabi. Photo Courtesy: NCPA

Following a roaring first edition, the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) is delighted to bring back ‘Soulful Blues’ on the March 16 to March 17 in Nariman Point. Hosted by Brian Tellis, the festival will feature performances by two of the leading award-winning artistes - Demetria Taylor and Terrie Odabi, for their first ever shows in India.


Demetria Taylor, daughter of the venerated Chicago Blues musician Eddie Taylor, has won numerous accolades including the Best Female Blues Artist of the Year, Most Outstanding Blues Singer of the Year and Best Blues Album of 2022. 


Terrie Odabi, the Oakland-based blues singer and songwriter, is a seven-time Blues Music Award nominee. She is said to have been the most dynamic blues and soul artiste to have emerged out of the Bay Area since Etta James.  


Mumbai has always had a close relationship with the blues and with Demetria and Terrie, it is only going to get better this March. 

Where: TATA Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point  
Date: Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17
Time: 6:30 pm onwards 
Price
For members: Rs 1,800, 1,350, 1,080, 900, 720 and 450  
For non-members: Rs 2,000, 1,200, 1,000, 800 and 500. 

