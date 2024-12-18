This four-day theatre showcase will be held from Thursday, December 19 to Sunday, December 22, 2024

NCPA Mumbai (File Pic)

Listen to this article Four award-winning plays to be staged at this NCPA theatre showcase in Mumbai x 00:00

National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) is bringing four award-winning plays from the Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) Festival, hosting them at its Experimental Theatre to celebrate 20 years of the awards.

This four-day theatre showcase will be held from Thursday, December 19 to Sunday, December 22, 2024. The critically acclaimed plays will be screened in Hindi, Assamese and Bundeli, complemented by other experiences including engaging workshops and talks that celebrate the spirit of theatre.

META enables a range of diverse themes and dialects to be showcased on the national stage at its annual week-long festival in New Delhi, which culminates in Indian theatre’s prestigious award show.

On hosting the first edition of the META festival in Mumbai, Mr. Bruce Guthrie, Head of Theatre and Film, National Centre for the Performing Arts, said, "As we launch the inaugural NCPA Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards festival, we are delighted to collaborate with the Mahindra Group and Teamwork Arts to bring these exceptional productions to the NCPA. This festival features an incredible array of works from across India, giving our audiences a unique opportunity to explore the rich cultural narratives and stories that define our diverse heritage. We are thrilled to offer a platform for established and emerging voices, showcasing the transformative power of the performing arts and inviting audiences to engage with the myriad perspectives. Together with our partners, we look forward to celebrating artists' extraordinary contributions and enriching the nation's cultural landscape.”

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head - Cultural Outreach, The Mahindra Group, said, “META has always been a powerful platform for social change through the rich and varied legacy of the theatre that it has showcased, recognised and given voice to. As we celebrate 20 milestone years of the META journey, we are delighted to bring four plays that embody the depth, reach and inclusive identity of META - to NCPA Mumbai . A powerful theatre experience awaits Mumbai audiences and we look forward to partaking of the same together.”

Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, said, “Theatre is one of the most powerful tools to hold up a mirror to society. In its 20-year journey, META has empowered, enabled and rewarded this art form which flourishes in the farthest corners of India. To be able to bring a slice of META , as part of its 20th-year year celebrations, to the NCPA , a space that accords theatre its rightful place, is a fitting tribute to the potential and possibility of the stage, and we are delighted that this could come to fruition.”

The NCPA-META festival line-up includes the following acclaimed plays:

Andha Yug

What: Written by Dharamvir Bharati, Andha Yug explores moral dilemmas in the aftermath of the Mahabharata war, reflecting on violence and its societal implications

Language: Hindi play with English subtitles (65 mins)

When: Thursday, December 19; 7:00 pm

Agarbatti

What: This powerful narrative addresses the struggles of widows and the complexities of crime and morality in a post-massacre society.

Language: Hindi and Bundeli (80 mins)

When: Friday, December 20; 7:00 pm

Raghunath

What: A poignant tale of loss and community, Raghunath’s journey highlights the urgent need for infrastructure and hope in the face of tragedy.

Language: Assamese play with English subtitles (70 mins)

When: Saturday, December 21; 7:00 pm

Do You Know This Song

What: Mallika Taneja invites audiences to journey through grief and rediscovery in this touching exploration of love, loss and the power of memory.

Language: Hindi and English play with English subtitles (90 mins)

When: Sunday, December 22; 7:00 pm

