Here are 7 fun and engaging activities to make new friends in Mumbai

We scoured the length and breadth of Mumbai to curate exciting group activities where you can gel up with fellow Mumbaikars

Hop onto these non-app based, fun activities in Mumbai to make new friends over. Image Courtesy: Bombay Gypsea (L), Treks and Trails (Top Right), Tanya Geroge (Bottom Right)

The city of dreams, Mumbai, is a melting pot of cultural diversity. Catapulting through the nooks of India, its cosmopolitan spirit is nurtured by the vibrant Mumbaikars. Be it festivities that jam-pack the streets, or marathons run by athletes, Mumbai’s universal spirit subsumes all. The rad energy can be attributed to the city’s mass of humanity that bolsters lofty ideas of communion.

While there are various enterprises for extending one’s circle or amassing social currency, more often than not, Mumbaikars find themselves seeking more. In a shared society, human connection is said to be the most vital aspect of our existence. What better than finding a friend through common areas of interest? Fret not. We have scoured the length and breadth of Mumbai to curate exciting community events for your indulgence.

Here are 7 engaging group activities to find new friends in Mumbai:

Go sailing with Bombay Gypsea

Experience the Arabian Sea by embarking on a sailing journey with Bombay Gypsea. With a passion for sailing, founders Shaun Dsouza and Rohit Babhania bring to Mumbaikars a joy ride with different themes like meditation sails, historical sails, music sails, and sundowners on yachts with diverse indie artists. Hop on a sail to spark conversations inspired by the sea. What’s more? This group conducts intimate sessions for private sailing on request as well!

Community Details

When: 1 sail per week

Price: INR 3000-3500 per person

Contact: +919930086252

Instagram: @thebombaygypsea

Mumbai Midnight Cycling – South Bombay Circuit

The city that never sleeps, is the one that deserves to be experienced at night. The idea behind establishing a group for Mumbai cycling is to create a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for cycling and exploring the city. Experience the beautiful coastline of Mumbai lit by night lights, and witness the majesty of iconic landmarks starting and ending at Colaba with multiple stops on the way. Make friends over paddling through attractions like Marine Drive, Haji-Ali, Worli, and sea face.

Community Details

When: Day 1 – 10:45 PM to Day 2 – 4:30 AM (1 night)

Distance: Approx. 30 KM

Price: Between Rs 299 to 775 (depending upon gears)

Contact: highfive@treksandtrails.org

Type walks by Tanya George

Decode the typography in Mumbai on experiential type walks conducted by Tanya George. Under these walks, George and her fellow type walkers study the rationale behind signs, icons, and typefaces spread across the city. George decodes the possible reasons, tones, and emotions behind the typefaces and how they play a role in forming mass mediums of communication. She discovered type walks while studying abroad and wants to imbibe the same culture in India. This is a community well-suited for designers and freaks with an eye for details.

Community Details

When: Last Saturday of each month

Price: Rs 1000 per person

Contact: @mumbai_typostammtisch

Hop on an eating spree with Pet Pujaris

You cannot miss the dual benefits of joining the Pet Pujari community: Not only do you get to devour mouthwatering dishes but also get to bond with people who enjoy food as much as you do. Under Pet Pujaris, Kumar Jhuremalani, founder, organises food meet-ups across the city to explore new food items. Their meet-ups have quirky names called Fatka and Kadka. Fatkas are conducted at the start of every month, and Kadkas at the end. Fatkas are normally held at hotels and fine-dining restaurants. As the name goes by, these meetups give you a ‘fatka’ when you have to pay the bill after relishing the expensive food. Kadkas are when the community indulges in street food and steps out for food walks. These meetups are joined by 12-15 foodies from all across the city.

Community Details

When: Month start and month end

Price: NA

Contact: @petpujaris

Registration: Fill out this google form

Discover hidden treasures with Art Deco Mumbai

Unravel the chronicles of Art Deco and partake in dialogues about the city’s buildings with this unique research-based community. Other than webinars, workshops, and advocacy lectures for heritage conservation, the group conducts guided tours around the iconic landmarks in the city. Engage with fellow architecture enthusiasts to explore the Art Deco style as a built form. Those interested in architecture, design, and history can join the group over weekends for guided tours around Matunga, Marine Drive, and Oval Maidan along with 4-8 people.

Community Details

When: Weekends

Price: Starting from INR 2,999

Contact: artdecomumbai.com | Instagram: @artdecomumbai

Backpack with fellow travelers at Travel Trikon

This travel community conducts 5-6 events every weekend with over 40-50 bookings per week. You might be a 5-year-old or 65, a first-timer or a certified traveller, an adrenaline seeker or just looking to relax, Travel Trikon always has a plan to suit your creativity and demands. Join this group to discover fellow travellers in Mumbai. Manoj Kalwar, the founder of Travel Trikon or TTrikon is a travel and nature enthusiast who chose to share his passion with others who love to travel. Today the community has over 20,000 members who happily call themselves Trikoners.

Community Details

When: Explore May itinerary

Price: Starting from INR 2,999

Contact: +91 9819021806 | ttrikon.com

Meetup with fellow readers at Mumbai Bookstagram

This unconventional book club has evolved as a family of 80+ members owing to its witty ways of engaging readers. As opposed to the usual drill of announcing books before a meetup, this club churns out-of-the-box initiatives to spark the reader’s imagination. The club was conceptualised as a recreational space bound with no topical limits. With the binding factor being the love for reading, get heard at the ‘free-flowing’ conversations that take place at the club. Founded in 2019, Mumbai Bookstagram is a thriving book club with regular meetups in the city’s iconic book shop Title Waves in Bandra West.

Community Details

When: Meetups announced at @mumbaibookstagram

Price: NA

Contact: @mumbaibookstagram

