Ice cubes, chips, grapes: Here's what Indians ordered most on New Year Eve 2024

Updated on: 01 January,2025 08:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

What caught eyeballs was the number of orders placed for grapes, as social media went abuzz with a growing trend showcasing people around the world pledging to eat 12 green grapes at midnight

Ice cubes, chips, grapes: Here’s what Indians ordered most on New Year Eve 2024

Image for representational purposes only (Photo Courtesy: Pixabay)

As the fireworks lit up the sky on New Year’s Eve and several people gathered in public places to ring in the new year, others hosted or attended house parties or just chilled at home. And what are the absolute essentials while bringing in a celebration at home? Well, food and beverages, of course!


As per data shared by quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, potato chips, cold drinks, ice cubes and grapes were among the most-ordered items on December 31.


In a post on X, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa informed that 2,34,512 packets of aloo bhujia and 6834 packets of ice cubes were being delivered around 8:00 PM on Tuesday.


Taking to X, Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan also revealed that “ice hit its peak at 7:41 PM with 119 kgs delivered in that minute”.

Another post by Dhindsa revealed that potato chips, crisps, popcorn, soft drinks, chocolates, grapes, etc., were among the top orders of the day on Blinkit.

On Swiggy Instamart, the top 5 trending searches were milk, chips, chocolate, grapes, paneer.

What caught eyeballs was the number of orders placed for grapes, as social media went abuzz with a growing trend showcasing people around the world pledging to eat 12 green grapes at midnight.

Dhindsa revealed that they had already delivered 7 times more grapes by 7:30 PM on Tuesday than they do on a regular day.

The tradition of eating 12 grapes at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve may be traced to an age-old Spanish custom and is believed to manifest good luck and prosperity for the coming year.

Several netizens also took to social media to post screenshots of “out of stock grapes” on quick commerce platforms, reflecting the popularity of the tradition.

(With inputs from PTI)

New Year 2025 new year culture Food lifestyle

