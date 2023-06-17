The Guru Purnima special show will have performances by legendary flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia, sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and grandsons – Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash, as well as sitar stalwart Pt. Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar

The two-day event will take place at the 2000-seater performing arts space – The Grand Theatre. Photo Courtesy: Mid-day file pic

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to host two-day Guru Purnima special 'Parampara' on June 30 and July 1

After an extremely successful run of the international Broadway musical ‘The Sound of Music’, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is all set host another annual celebration called ‘Parampara – A Guru Purnima Special’. This year, the occasion brings together the finest maestros of Indian classical music and their illustrious disciples. Conceived to be an annual homage to the timeless guru-shishya bond, the special presentation is guided by Nita Ambani’s vision of showcasing the best of India to the world and bringing the best of the world to India.

A two-day special from June 30 to July 1, the celebration will take place 7.30pm onwards at the cultural centre’s 2000-seater performing arts space – The Grand Theatre – which has hosted landmark productions such as ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ and the international Broadway musical, ‘The Sound of Music’.

Founder and chairperson Nita Ambani said, “A guru not only imparts knowledge, but also guides shishyas on their path of self-discovery. The relationship between guru and shishya signifies a lifelong journey driven by discipline, dedication, and utmost respect. This Guru Purnima, at the NMACC, we are delighted to present our humble tribute to this timeless tradition. 'Parampara' brings together the finest maestros of Indian classical music and their illustrious disciples. Let us come together to celebrate this sacred bond and immerse ourselves in a cultural legacy that has transcended generations.”



Over the span of two days, one will witness extraordinary performances by legendary flautist Padma Vibhushan Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew Rakesh Chaurasia; sarod maestro Padma Vibhushan Ustad Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash and grandsons – Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash; as well as sitar stalwart Pt. Kartick Kumar and his son Niladri Kumar. The performances by these esteemed musicians will mark a rare exploration of music and spirituality.

Witness a weekend of extraordinary musical convergence that celebrates the legacy of the classical greats at The Grand Theatre with captivating performances and theatre’s world-class acoustics.

The two-day festival will be as follows:

Day 1: June 30, 7.30pm onwards

Act 1: Enchanting Sitars

The series of evocative Indian Classical compositions presented by sitar maestro Pt. Kartick Kumar and his son, sitar player and innovative musician Niladri Kumar captures the very essence of Guru Purnima. Experience the heartfelt depths of a father-son and a guru-shishya relationship through a musical journey of learning and unlearning. The performance features hand-picked evergreen compositions and fusion sets with a contemporary flavour that weave innovation into a celebration of India’s Classical heritage.

Act 2: Divine Flutes

Featuring living legend and celebrated flautist Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia and his nephew, student, and flute exponent Rakesh Chaurasia, ‘Divine Flutes’ will see several pristine renditions flow into each other, mirroring the endless ripple of musical and spiritual treasures that runs between different generations divided by time and united by music.

Day 2: July 1, 7.30pm onwards

Three Generations, One Legacy

The momentous sarod recital will see Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash being joined by the 8th generation of the family - Ustaad’s grandsons - 10-year-old twins Zohaan and Abeer Ali Bangash. Witness three generations of a musical lineage captivate the audience – a real-life demonstration of the guru-shishya journey. The unique live ensemble is special for reminiscing iconic musical compositions.



Tickets start from Rs 750 and can be booked now on nmacc.com and bookmyshow.com.