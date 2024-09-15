Breaking News
Onam 2024: Keralites celebrate with tradition, Onasadhya and games

Updated on: 15 September,2024 11:41 AM IST  |  Thiruvananthapuram
PTI |

Marking the 'Thiruvonam', the most auspicious day of the 10-day-long festival, people wore traditional 'kasavu' sarees and 'mundu' (dhoti) and visited temples in villages and towns early in the morning

Onam 2024: Keralites celebrate with tradition, Onasadhya and games

The government has already announced that there won't be any official Onam celebration due to the recent devastating landslides in Wayanad. Photo Courtesy: PTI

Keralites have celebrated the harvest festival of Onam with traditional fervour and gaiety across the state on Sunday.


Marking the 'Thiruvonam', the most auspicious day of the 10-day-long festival, people wore traditional 'kasavu' sarees and 'mundu' (dhoti) and visited temples in villages and towns early in the morning.



The government has already announced that there won't be any official Onam celebration due to the recent devastating landslides in Wayanad.


However, the state witnessed traditional celebrations as always with youngsters and children decorating their homes by laying colourful floral carpets and elders gifting 'onakkodi' (new clothes) to other members of the family.

"Oonjal', the traditional swing, also graced the courtyards of many homes as part of festivities.

A sumptuous 'onasadya' (feast) was prepared by family members comprising various vegetarian dishes and delicious dessert 'payasam'.

Reviving the memories of a glorious past, traditional games including Vadamvali (tug of war) and Uriyadi (break the pot) and art forms like Pulikkali, Thiruvathira, Theyyam were organised under the aegis of local clubs.

According to folklore, Onam is a festival connected with the return of the mythical demon king Mahabali under whose reign everyone lived in happiness and equality.

Legend has it that envious of his popularity, the Devas (Gods) sought the help of Lord Vishnu to get him banished into the netherworld but before going down, Mahabali secured a boon from Vishnu to visit his subjects every year on Thiruvonam Day.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among those who extended their Onam greetings to Malayalis across the world.

