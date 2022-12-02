Post Malone to perform live in Mumbai on December 10

Malone will be performing at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse along with KSHMR, Ritviz, Zaeden, Anuv Jain, Jonita Gandhi, Ananya Birla, and KING

American rapper Post Malone. File pic

Artists Post Malone, Ritviz, Zaeden, Anuv Jain, KSHMR, Jonita Gandhi, Ananya Birla, and KING will join impact makers and philanthropists in a global call to action to citizens, corporations, and leaders. The aim of the Zomato Feeding India Concert is to raise awareness about issues pertaining to malnutrition in India while creating a global movement to solve the hunger crisis.

Millions of Indians still struggle to afford something as basic as one healthy meal each day, despite the fact that our country has achieved significant strides in both social and economic development. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated our country's nutritional issues. Starvation is acting as a concern for one in three children to be underweight, causing anemia in mothers, and is a major trigger for stunted growth for about 36 per cent of children under five (low height for age).

An awareness initiative, the concert will bring together global icons and leaders, philanthropists, acclaimed celebrities, artists, and thousands of attendees to help accelerate the government's progress towards Zero Hunger by 2030 - a United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (UNSDG) adopted by India. All donations pledged during the Concert and profits (if any) would go towards the cause. With each ticket sold, 10 meals will be served to those in need. The concert will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai on December 10.

