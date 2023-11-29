Pottery Barn Kids launches its first store in India in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza

Understanding the importance of creating a nurturing environment for the little ones, the store features an exquisite collection of nursery furniture, including elegant cribs, cozy gliders, and charming dressers

Photo Courtesy: Ashish Sahi

Premium American children's furniture and decor brand Pottery Barn Kids launches its first store in India in Mumbai at Jio World Plaza in Mumbai. Renowned for its timeless designs, unmatched quality, and unwavering commitment to sustainability, safety, and security, Pottery Barn Kids aims to bring a touch of elegance to every child's space.

"As we open the doors to the first Pottery Barn Kids store in India, we embark on a journey to inspire and create magical spaces for our little ones. We're thrilled to welcome you to a world where childhood dreams come alive" says, Puneet Behal - country head for Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids and West Elm India.

Timeless nursery collections

Understanding the importance of creating a nurturing environment for the little ones, the store features an exquisite collection of nursery furniture, including elegant cribs, cozy gliders, and charming dressers. Each piece is crafted with precision, ensuring both style and functionality to cater to the needs of growing families.

Playful bedroom sets

From whimsical bedding to imaginative furniture, every item is thoughtfully designed to spark creativity and make bedtime a cherished experience.

Smart and stylish storage solutions

Believing in making organisation a fun affair, they let you explore a range of storage solutions that seamlessly blend with the décor while keeping toys, books, and clothes neatly tucked away. From toy chests to bookshelves, these pieces are designed to grow with your child.

Personalised décor and accessories

From custom bedding to adorable wall art, the store offers a variety of options to add a personal touch to your child's space.

It combines style and functionality to curate collections that stand the test of time. The new store at Jio Plaza in Mumbai reflects their aim in providing Indian parents with an extensive array of impeccably crafted furniture, bedding, and decor that caters to the diverse tastes and preferences of young families.

The inauguration marks a significant milestone for Pottery Barn Kids as it continues to extend its global footprint, bringing its exquisite range of children's furnishings and accessories to families in India.

Sustainability, safety, and security at the forefront

Placing a strong emphasis on sustainability, it ensures that its products are crafted with the utmost care for the environment. From responsibly sourced materials to eco-friendly manufacturing processes, the brand is dedicated to making choices that positively impact the planet for future generations.

In addition to its commitment to sustainability, Pottery Barn Kids prioritises the safety and security of children. All products undergo rigorous testing to meet and exceed the highest safety standards, providing parents with peace of mind as they create nurturing environments for their little ones.

Inspired by New York's flagship store

The Mumbai store draws inspiration from Pottery Barn Kids' flagship store in New York City. The New York flagship store is not only a shopping destination but an immersive experience for families.