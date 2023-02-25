Radio City Freedom Awards to launch its 7th edition on February 28

The radio channel is known for recognising Indian talents for their creativity and Indie music through Radio City Freedom Awards

The Radio City Freedom Awards is known to recognise talent and indie music that can be seen in its last six editions. Photo Courtesy: Radio City

Radio City is all set to return with the seventh edition of the Radio City Freedom Awards (RCFA) on February 28. It is the most definitive platform to recognise, honour and celebrate talents across the Indie music diaspora. Apart from awarding credible compositions, RCFA also applauds notable non-music contributions to the field of independent music.

Radio City, a part of Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) is a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd and is known for recognising Indian talents for their creativity and Indie music through Radio City Freedom Awards.

The categories for the music genres are:

1. Best Hip-Hop/Rap Artist

2. Best Folk Fusion Artist

3. Best Pop Artist

4. Best Rock Artist

5. Best Metal Artist

6. Best Electronica Artist

Besides the categories, there are awards for Best Video, Best Indie Collaborator and so much more.

The earlier edition was a success with electro-pop artists like Emiway Bantai and Monica Dogra setting the stage on fire.

The radio channel is looking for nominations from many talented artists across different genres. There will be a variety of categories to recognise talents across hip-hop, pop, rock, metal and other genres. The upcoming edition will bring together the best of talents across Indie music in India.

