Ramadan 2023: Ramadan date, time in India? Complete schedule for the holy month

Updated on: 21 March,2023 06:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

In India, Ramadan is expected to begin from March 23 and will end on April 21. However, all these timings and dates are subject to moon sighting

Ramadan 2023: Ramadan date, time in India? Complete schedule for the holy month

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


The excitement for the month of Ramadan is already here with millions of Muslims preparing for what it has often been described as the holy month in Islam. Most importantly, this month is observed as a month of fasting, prayers, community and reflection.


In India, Ramadan is expected to begin from March 23 and will end on April 21. However, all these timings and dates are subject to moon sighting.



Here’s the list of Sehri & Iftar time in Mumbai:


