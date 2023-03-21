Ramadan 2023: Ramadan date, time in India? Complete schedule for the holy month

In India, Ramadan is expected to begin from March 23 and will end on April 21. However, all these timings and dates are subject to moon sighting

The excitement for the month of Ramadan is already here with millions of Muslims preparing for what it has often been described as the holy month in Islam. Most importantly, this month is observed as a month of fasting, prayers, community and reflection.

Here’s the list of Sehri & Iftar time in Mumbai:

Sl. No Day Sehar Dhuhr Asr Iftar Isha 1 24, Fri 05:27 AM 12:46 PM 04:09 PM 06:51 PM 08:04 PM 2 25, Sat 05:26 AM 12:45 PM 04:09 PM 06:51 PM 08:04 PM 3 26, Sun 05:25 AM 12:45 PM 04:08 PM 06:52 PM 08:05 PM 4 27, Mon 05:24 AM 12:45 PM 04:08 PM 06:52 PM 08:05 PM 5 28, Tue 05:23 AM 12:44 PM 04:08 PM 06:52 PM 08:05 PM 6 29, Wed 05:23 AM 12:44 PM 04:07 PM 06:52 PM 08:06 PM 7 30, Thu 05:22 AM 12:44 PM 04:07 PM 06:52 PM 08:06 PM 8 31, Fri 05:21 AM 12:43 PM 04:06 PM 06:53 PM 08:06 PM 9 01, Sat 05:20 AM 12:43 PM 04:06 PM 06:53 PM 08:07 PM 10 02, Sun 05:19 AM 12:43 PM 04:06 PM 06:53 PM 08:07 PM 11 03, Mon 05:18 AM 12:43 PM 04:05 PM 06:53 PM 08:07 PM 12 04, Tue 05:17 AM 12:42 PM 04:05 PM 06:54 PM 08:08 PM 13 05, Wed 05:16 AM 12:42 PM 04:04 PM 06:54 PM 08:08 PM 14 06, Thu 05:15 AM 12:42 PM 04:04 PM 06:54 PM 08:08 PM 15 07, Fri 05:14 AM 12:41 PM 04:04 PM 06:54 PM 08:09 PM 16 08, Sat 05:13 AM 12:41 PM 04:03 PM 06:55 PM 08:09 PM 17 09, Sun 05:13 AM 12:41 PM 04:03 PM 06:55 PM 08:09 PM 18 10, Mon 05:12 AM 12:41 PM 04:02 PM 06:55 PM 08:10 PM 19 11, Tue 05:11 AM 12:40 PM 04:02 PM 06:55 PM 08:10 PM 20 12, Wed 05:10 AM 12:40 PM 04:01 PM 06:56 PM 08:10 PM 21 13, Thu 05:09 AM 12:40 PM 04:01 PM 06:56 PM 08:11 PM 22 14, Fri 05:08 AM 12:40 PM 04:00 PM 06:56 PM 08:11 PM 23 15, Sat 05:07 AM 12:39 PM 04:00 PM 06:56 PM 08:12 PM 24 16, Sun 05:06 AM 12:39 PM 03:59 PM 06:57 PM 08:12 PM 25 17, Mon 05:05 AM 12:39 PM 03:59 PM 06:57 PM 08:12 PM 26 18, Tue 05:05 AM 12:39 PM 03:58 PM 06:57 PM 08:13 PM 27 19, Wed 05:04 AM 12:38 PM 03:58 PM 06:58 PM 08:13 PM 28 20, Thu 05:03 AM 12:38 PM 03:58 PM 06:58 PM 08:14 PM 29 21, Fri 05:02 AM 12:38 PM 03:57 PM 06:58 PM 08:14 PM