Karan Aujla, who is currently basking in the success of his latest track 'Tauba Tauba', will be seen performing in India with his ‘It Was All A Dream' world tour and shared that his return “feels like coming full circle”

Karan Aujla (Pic: Instagram/Karan Aujla)

Basking in the success of his latest track, the “Tauba-Tauba” singer Karan Aujla, will be seen performing in India with his ‘It Was All A Dream' world tour in December this year. He shared that his return to the country “feels like coming full circle”.

The Canada-based music artist said, “I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support from my fans in India. The fact that we had to add a third show in Delhi is a dream come true. This incredible response fuels my passion to create even more powerful music.”

He said that he cannot wait to share the stage with his fans and create unforgettable memories together.

“This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection. Returning to India for my debut tour feels like coming full circle. It’s where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special.”

Karan said that through this tour, he wants to “celebrate the music that connects us all, and create an unforgettable experience where I can get up close and personal with the people who have supported me from day one.”

“Together, we'll embark on a musical journey that celebrates our roots and the power of human connection."

‘It Was All A Dream' world tour will commence its global run across territories such as Canada in August, UK in September and New Zealand in October 2024. He will perform six shows in India, with three shows being in the national capital.

Rishabh Talwar, Business Head, Team Innovation shared that the unprecedented demand for Karan Aujla's ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour is a testament to the incredible power of Punjabi music.

“This tour is poised to make history, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this cultural phenomenon and bringing world-class entertainment to Indian audiences."

‘It Was All A Dream World Tour’ India schedule

December 7 - Chandigarh

December 13 - Bangalore

December 15, 18, 19 - Delhi NCR

December 21 - Mumbai

(With inputs from IANS)