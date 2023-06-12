Revisiting the life of Anne Frank on her birth anniversary

Anne Frank shared with the world, a first-hand account of the grave injustice Jews were subjected to under the rule of Adolf Hitler. On her 93rd birth anniversary, we look back at her life

Besides writing about her life at the secret annex, she also noted down her thoughts and feelings on crushes, her argument with her mother or sister and much more. Photo Courtesy: AFP

To date, Anne Frank is remembered with great admiration due to her contribution in recording one of the most prominent times in history. Born on June 12, 1929, in the German city of Frankfurt am Main, Frank was a young Jewish girl. She was born to Otto and Edith Frank and had an elder sister, Margot. Frank was born during the time when Germany was facing severe unemployment and poverty issues. It was also the time when Adolf Hitler and his party were growing strong and gaining a large number of supporters. Hitler is popular for instigating hate against the Jews and subjecting them to gruesome injustices. He blamed them for all the problems in the country.

Life of Anne Frank

Given the rising hatred against the Jews and poor economic conditions, the Frank family moved to Amsterdam, Netherlands. Here, Frank’s father founded a company that traded in pectin, a gelling agent for making jam. After moving here, Frank felt at home. Besides making new friends and learning their language, she also started attending a Dutch school near her home.

Things went downhill for 10-year-old Frank in 1940 when Nazis invaded Netherlands. This invasion led to more restrictions for the Jews. They could no longer visit parks, cinemas, or non-Jewish shops. Frank’s father lost his company as no Jews were permitted to run their own businesses. Frank was also made to attend a separate Jewish school.

Looking at the worsening scenario, in 1942 Frank’s father started constructing a hiding place in the annex of his business premises. The Frank family was soon joined by 4 more in search of a safe place to reside. This robbed the 10-year-old girl of space and privacy leaving her in constant fear.

In August 1944 the police discovered their hiding place and made arrests. The family was transported to Auschwitz in a crammed-up cattle wagon. Anne, Margot and her mother were sent to the labour camp for women. Her father was sent to a camp for men.

In November 1944, Frank was again transported to the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp along with her sister. The living conditions there were even more terrible. While battling with hunger and cold conditions, both sisters also contracted typhus, a contagious disease that led to their death.

It was only Frank’s father who survived the war and was liberated by the Russians.

The diary that gained global recognition

Frank is famous across the world for the diary she maintained during her days at the secret annex. The diary was a gift she received on turning thirteen, just before the family went into hiding. Besides writing about her life at the secret annex, she also noted down her thoughts and feelings on crushes, her argument with her mother or sister and much more. She used the diary to express her loneliness and frustration over the lack of privacy as well. Frank also used the diary to write short stories that reflected her mature thoughts around important themes of the war.

When she was arrested, a few pages from the diary were found and preserved. After the release, Frank’s father found her diaries and loose papers which he decided to publish. In one of her diaries, he discovered that his daughter dreamed of becoming a journalist or writer and intended to publish her stories. Her diaries were then compiled into a manuscript that was published in the Netherlands in 1947 under the title “Het Acheterhuis”.

The book was also published in the United States as “The Diary of a Young Girl”. Today, the book has been translated into around 70 languages and has sold tens of millions of copies worldwide. It has also been adapted for the stage and screen.



