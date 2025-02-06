Rose Day 2025: Meaning, significance & best wishes to share

Over the centuries, several traditions and cultures in history have celebrated love in different ways and shaped the symbolism of roses

As Valentine’s Day approaches the whole week of celebrations building up to the day starts with the Rose Day on February 7. It’s the first day of Valentine’s week representing love and affection towards your partner. Here, people give roses to each other to express their feelings of love.

The history for this day is unclear but it is widely believed to be linked to Saint Valentine, the founder of Valentine’s day. He was a priest that opposed a ban on young men getting married in the ancient city of Rome. His promotion of love and compassion brought about the founding of Rose Day.

Over the centuries, several traditions and cultures in history have celebrated love in different ways and shaped the symbolism of roses. But be it European or Asian cultures, giving roses has always been a way to express true love and admiration.

Different colours of roses convey different feelings and emotions, check out the colour you can give to your loved one:

Red Roses: Deep love, passion and admiration

Pink Roses: Gratitude, innocence and appreciation

White Roses: Purity, innocence and new love

Yellow Roses: Friendship and joy

Here are top 10 wishes you can pin down in a note as you give your loved one a rose:

1. With you by my side, every day is a celebration of love. Happy Rose Day!

2. Sending you a rose as a token of my love and affection. Happy Rose Day!

3. Happy Rose Day to the one who makes my world brighter with their love.

4. Every rose I give you reminds me of how much I love you. Happy Rose Day!

5. No single rose compares to the beauty that you hold. I love you.

6. Roses may fade, but my love for you will never change. Happy Rose Day!

7. A rose for the one who makes my heart race. Happy Rose Day!

8. May our love be as fresh and fragrant as a blooming rose. Happy Rose Day, my darling!

9. Roses are red, violets are blue, and my heart is forever in love with you.

10. With you, life is as sweet as a rose garden.