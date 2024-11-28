While it starts in New Delhi on January 18, it will take place in Mumbai on February 15 and 16 with a whole new format for food lovers with two distinct stages, creating a perfect blend of sound, taste, and culture

After the national capital, the festival will take place in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Indore. Image for representational purpose only. Photo Courtesy: istock

Zomato Live has announced the fifth season of RuPay Zomaland from January 18 to March 23 across seven cities starting with New Delhi.

The festival is presented by Black and White Ginger Ale by Diageo India and powered by Carlsberg Smooth Drinking Water. RuPay will be the first partner to have its name seamlessly incorporated into Zomaland’s entire framework, marking a distinctive collaboration. As part of the Integrated Logo Unit (ILU), this edition of Zomaland will showcase RuPay-exclusive zones and lanes, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to innovation and consumer-centricity.

RuPay Zomaland Season 5 will be hosting various culinary maestros who will bring their global expertise to the Indian stage by hosting a masterclass, offering attendees a truly unique and unforgettable dining experience.

This year, the festival introduces a whole new format for food lovers with two distinct stages, creating a perfect blend of sound, taste, and culture. The Masterclass Stage by Black and White Ginger Ale by Diageo India is the newly introduced stage which will serve as a culinary-first experience with live demonstrations, interactive workshops led by celebrity chefs and eventually transforming into a “kitchen rave”. This unique fusion of food and music while sharing the distinctive experience with their friends will keep the crowd energized with performances by established and up-and-coming DJs that will set the stage ablaze.

Elevating the food and entertainment festival experience further, Zomaland will feature premium, hot-picks and legendary restaurant partners to tantalise taste buds and showcase the best of Indian and international cuisines with personalized menu for the festival attendees.

Commenting on the Zomaland Season 5, Zeenah Vilcassim, CEO, Zomato Live, said, “We’re thrilled to mark five incredible years of Zomaland. This isn’t just a festival, it’s a celebration of India’s diverse food heritage and how integral it is to our modern culture. The success of the fourth season set a new benchmark, and we are super excited for what's to come this season. We’ve gone bigger and bolder this season, featuring premium experiences with curated food tastings by some of the most exciting restaurants in the country, new ticket categories, and both a main stage and a brand-new workshop stage. From exclusive dining experiences to electrifying entertainment, RuPay Zomaland Season 5 will be an immersive celebration of all things food and culture. We’re looking forward to switching the ‘Feast Mode On’ with everyone this season.”

Speaking on the partnership, Ramesh Yadav, chief marketing officer, NPCI, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Zomato for the 5th season of Zomaland, which promises a mix of innovation and immersive experiences. It allows us to tweak consumer engagement with RuPay-exclusive zones, express lanes, and curated premium experiences. We believe in transforming each touchpoint to connect with digitally savvy and socially active users. The partnership cements our commitment to making RuPay synonymous with unforgettable moments and enabling good lifestyle choices for cardholders.”

Aparna Deshmukh, vice president & portfolio head-Luxury, Diageo India said, “At the heart of Black & White Ginger Ale lies the spirit of bringing people together, creating shared moments of joy and connection. ‘Table for Everyone’ embodies this essence, celebrating diverse perspectives and collective experiences that make gatherings truly special. As we bring this philosophy to Rupay Zomaland Season 5, we’re excited to curate an elevated experience across seven cities, pairing extraordinary culinary creations with the refreshing versatility of Black & White Ginger Ale. It’s about crafting moments where culture, flavour, and togetherness thrive.”

The presale of tickets for the festival will be exclusively available for RuPay cardholders on the District app from 12 pm on November 29 till 12 pm on December 24. Following this, the tickets will be available for general purchase starting 12 pm on December 4 on the District app.

Festival schedule:

New Delhi - January 18 - 19

Pune - February 1 - 2

Mumbai - February 15 - 16

Jaipur - February 22 - 23

Kolkata - March 1 - 2

Bengaluru - March 15 - 16

Indore - March 22 - 23