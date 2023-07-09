Mumbai singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza releases new single 'Because Because Because'

This new track delves into the thoughts of how breaking up seems convenient but staying together is hard

Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Nikhil D'Souza. Photo Courtesy: Ziyaadmedia

Noted Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Nikhil D’Souza, has released his new English single ‘Because Because Because’. It is a louder song brought to life by an international team of collaborators including US based producer and hit maker, Jamie Hartman, who is also the song writer along with Jeff Cohen and D'Souza.

This new track delves into the thoughts of how breaking up seems convenient but staying together is hard. If you’re looking for one reason to not be with someone, a thousand reasons present themselves. At its heart, a relationship only really survives because both people truly want it to.

Elaborating further on this new single, Nikhil D’Souza said, “A lot of the songs I had written, either by myself or with other writers around 2013-2016, were about the ecstasy and the pitfalls that one mostly experiences in the early stages of a relationship. 'Because Because Because' was one of those songs and it deals with the stage of the relationship where we question whether we actually want this or not”.

Nikhil had a very successful last couple of months performing at over 25 college festivals across the country. Next in the pipeline is an active release schedule that will culminate with an EP at the end of this year after three years.



Apart from his independent music career, the Mumbai singer is also known for his many songs in Bollywood films and web series that instantly strike a chord with fans. Some of the most popular ones being 'Shaam' from 'Aisha' (2010), 'O Gujariya' from 'Queen' (2014), 'Saathiya' from 'Cuttputlli' (2022), 'Mausam Hai Pyaar' for the Amazon Prime series, 'Modern Love - Mumbai' (2022), which have all been instantly loved by listeners everywhere.



Independently, he also has also released many singles some of the most recent ones being 'People' and an EP 'Waqt' in 2020, which has also been well-received by fans. Previously, he has also released 'Silver and Gold' (2018 and 'Beautiful Mind' (2017).