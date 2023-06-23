Spotify announces ‘Echo’ to put a spotlight on Indian classical instrumental music

Indian classical instrumental music continues to be widely consumed in the country and across the world, by all age groups. In the last 24 months, India’s classical music consumption grew by close to 500 per cent on Spotify

Each month, Echo will highlight one musical instrument, delving into its rich cultural heritage through conversations with artists, a look at the legacy of the instrument. Photo Courtesy: Spotify

With the aim to highlight the rich cultural heritage of Indian classical music and the artists who continue to take it to listeners across the world, Spotify has announced ‘Echo’. For now, the initiative entails three new playlists, each celebrating an iconic Indian musical instrument, and features flautist Naveen Kumar, tabla player and multi-percussionist Anuradha Pal, and sitar player Rishab Sharma.

Indian classical instrumental music continues to be widely consumed in the country and across the world, by all age groups. In the last 24 months, for instance, India’s classical music consumption grew by close to 500 per cent on Spotify. Additionally, data suggests that this is largely due to younger listeners, with over 45 per cent of Indian classical music listeners being under the age of 25 on the platform.

Each month, Echo will highlight one musical instrument, delving into its rich cultural heritage through conversations with artists, a look at the legacy of the instrument, and more. The programme aims to take Indian classical music to a new generation of listeners on Spotify. Listen to the playlists here: Soulful Sitar, Fascinating Flute, and Tabla Rhythms.

“The rich cultural heritage of Indian classical music and musical instruments continues to be celebrated in India and around the world. On Spotify, we have seen a growth in consumption of Indian classical instrumental music in recent years, with the younger generation forming a large part of these listeners. Through Echo, we expand our offering of Indian classical instrumental music on the platform, through three new playlists and artist collaborations. We are proud to be working with some of the foremost Indian classical musicians for this initiative, and hope to be able to take their music to even more listeners across the country and the world,” said Rahul Balyan, head of music, Spotify India.

Sitarist and music producer Rishab Sharma shares, “The sitar holds a special place in my heart as an instrument that embodies the essence of Indian classical music. I come from a four-generation legacy of musical instrument makers, the Rikhi Rams. Having learned the sitar under the tutelage of Pt. Ravi Shankar, a legendary sitar maestro, I have a deep connection with this mesmerising instrument. The sitar represents more than just an instrument—it is a gateway to an ancient musical tradition and a symbol of our cultural heritage. I am grateful for the deep connection I have with the sitar, cherishing its significance in my life and the world of music. Spotify India's Project Echo can serve as a catalyst in introducing Indian classical music to a broader audience, particularly younger listeners, by curating playlists that showcase the diversity and beauty of the genre, highlighting renowned artists and their contributions, and promoting artists who bridge traditional music contemporary and popular genres. Through its platform, Project Echo can raise awareness about the rich legacy of Indian classical music and instruments, making it more accessible and fostering a deeper appreciation among younger audiences.”

Anuradha Pal, who is a tabla virtuoso and multi-percussionist, adds, “I have been learning the tabla and vocals since I was six, and performing since I was nine years old. The tabla became my best friend, an extended expression of myself, and an integral part of my being. Since I began playing, not a day has passed without my practising the instrument. I compliment Spotify for putting together Project Echo, to highlight traditional Indian musical instruments and take them to a new generation of Indians. sensitise the youth on how Indians have always experienced music. This program echoes with my efforts to popularise the tabla and percussion instruments, and so, has my wholehearted support.”

Flautist Naveen Kumar concludes, “The flute is an instrument that came very naturally to me. Over the years, it has given me a special identity; it’s my companion when I’m not feeling my best, and gives me peace and happiness when I play it. Spotify’s Project Echo is a unique programme. Not only will it give Indian classical musicians a global platform and recognition through playlists and more, it will also take this music to a younger generation, and make them more aware of India’s rich legacy of Indian classical music.”