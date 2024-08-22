Breaking News
Starbucks' new CEO Brian Niccol to commute 1600 km to work in a corporate jet; netizens react

Updated on: 22 August,2024 09:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Brian Niccol is all set to take over as the new CEO of Starbucks from September. He has replaced the Indian-origin executive Laxman Narasimhan

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

Starbucks’ top leadership is making waves as Brian Niccol, formerly the CEO of Chipotle, is all set to take over as the new CEO of the global coffee house from September. He has replaced the Indian-origin Laxman Narasimhan as the top executive.


However, he and the company he is about to lead have landed in a fresh controversy. According to reports, Niccol, who is based in California, will not relocate to Starbucks’ headquarters in Seattle. Instead, he will travel from the Western American state to Seattle in a corporate jet at least three days a week to adhere to the company’s hybrid work policies. This commute is estimated to be around 1600 km and take around three hours.



Mumbaikars are not strangers to three-hour long commutes to work as they navigate their way through cramped trains and jam-packed roads on a daily basis. The same is true for some other places as well.


However, this revelation has not landed well with netizens who have pointed out the environmental cost of this arrangement. This has also highlighted the difference in facilities and opportunities provided to top level executives and rest of the employees in a company.

Salary and other perks

According to reports, Niccol’s offer letter mentions a base salary of 1.6 million dollars annually. He will also be eligible for cash bonuses ranging from 3.6 million dollars to 7.2 million dollars, depending on performance. Additionally, a remote office will be set up for him at Newport Beach, California and he will be allowed to choose an assistant of his choice on the company’s expense. However, he will be required to travel to the office in Seattle at least thrice a week.

Netizens react

The proposed travel plan for the new CEO is expected to generate massive carbon footprint. People have taken to social media to point out Starbucks’ hypocrisy since the company has previously implemented policies aimed at environmental conservation.

One user took to X to comment, “Is this corporate hypocrisy at its peak—Starbucks introducing paper straws and cups while pushing towards sustainability?”

Another user pointed out the company’s hypocrisy through a meme.

Social media users have also pointed out the massive cost that the company will incur on this arrangement.

coffee Food and drink environment culture lifestyle

