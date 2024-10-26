Sumukhi Suresh, one of India's most beloved comedians, recently performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. In this exclusive interview, she shares her experience of performing on one of the world's most prestigious comedy stages, writing dialogues for Vikramaditya Motwane, and more

Among many things, comedian Sumukhi Suresh is known for her sharp wit, and now translates that into many avenues. Photos Courtesy: Special Arrangement

Sumukhi Suresh has come a long way from her days of improv comedy in Bengaluru The comedienne recently returned from a successful stint at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival Known for `Pushpavalli`, she wrote dialogues for filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s `CTRL`

A creative force to be reckoned with, Sumukhi Suresh is a standup comedian, writer, and actor. Known for her sharp observations, relatable humour, and unapologetic honesty, Suresh has come a long way from her days of improv comedy in Bengaluru.